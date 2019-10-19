A Second Referendum On Brexit Could Be Agreed By Parliament With DUP Support

Legislation agreeing a second referendum on Brexit could be passed by the House of Commons after the DUP revealed they were considering it.

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson has brought an amendment to the Queen's Speech requesting a People's Vote on Boris Johnson's Brexit deal, which was due to be voted on early next week - although that has just been cancelled.

With the Letwin Amendment was passed, the government was forced to request an extension to the Brexit deadline.

And speaking afterwards, DUP Westminster leader Nigel Dodds revealed that would give his party time to look over all amendments on offer - and that includes one for the Second Referendum.

If the DUP decide they would rather safeguard Northern Ireland's place in the United Kingdom than leave the European Union, then their backing for a People's Vote could be enough to get the amendment passed.

That would mean any amendment for a second referendum could get parliament's approval.

The People's Vote march on Saturday in Westminster. Picture: PA

LBC's Political Editor Theo Usherwood explained: "Nigel Dodds, the leader of the DUP in Westminster, is suggesting the DUP could now vote for a second referendum, saying they will investigate all the amendments.

"This is not that inconsistent for them. When the deal initially came back and the DUP didn't like it, there was a suggestion within the DUP that they didn't like it to such an extent that they would rather remain in the European Union.

"Jo Swinson is bringing forward the amendment and if we get the same numbers we have now - plus the DUP - then we could have legislation for a second referendum passed."

Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets around Westminster today, calling for the government to put the deal to the people for a final say.