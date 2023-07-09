Second girl, 8, dies after Wimbledon school crash as family pay tribute to 'light of their lives'

By Chay Quinn

Nuria Sajjad, 8, has died from injuries sustained in Thursday's car crash in Wimbledon - becoming the second victim of the tragedy.

Selena Lau, also 8, was named on Friday as the other victim of the car crash into a building at The Study Prep School in Camp Road, Wimbledon on Thursday.

A statement from Nuria's family read: “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Nuria on Sunday, 9 July 2023. Nuria was the light of our lives. She embodied joy, kindness and generosity and she was loved by all around her.

“We would like to thank the efforts of the emergency services, all the extraordinary staff at St George’s Hospital, the parents of Nuria’s class fellows and staff of the Study Prep for all they have done to ease Nuria’s journey.

“We request that our privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

A third person, a woman in her 40s, is still in hospital as a result of the collision between a Land Rover and one of the school's buildings.

When Selena Lau was confirmed as the first victim of the crash, her family wrote: "Selena was an intelligent and cheeky girl adored and loved by everyone. The family wishes their privacy to be respected at this sad time."

A Met Police spokesperson said: "A woman aged in her 40s remains in hospital in a serious condition.

"A number of other people, including a 7-month-old girl, were also taken to hospital with injuries later assessed as non-life threatening.

"The driver of the car, a 46-year-old woman from Wimbledon, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

"She was taken to hospital - her condition was assessed as non-life threatening. She has been bailed to a date in late July pending further enquiries.

"Detectives from the Met's Serious Collision Investigation Unit are leading the investigation and their enquiries are ongoing."

The driver of the car is said to have had a seizure losing control of the vehicle.

The unnamed driver was in a "delirious" state, bit through her tongue and slammed her foot down on the accelerator, smashing into the Study primary school in south-west London, according to a source.

She is not thought to have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol while behind the wheel.

"The driver was in a delirious condition and had bitten through her tongue. She'd stopped outside the school but the car took off as if the driver had suddenly floored the accelerator," the source told The Sun.

"At this point the police believe she had some kind of seizure just before the accident."