Seinfeld actress Liz Sheridan dies aged 93. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Liz Sheridan, the actress who played Jerry Seinfeld's mother on his hit show, has died at 93.

According to TMZ, the star died just five days after her 93rd birthday from natural causes.

The American actresses is most remembered for her time playing Helen Jerry's mother, in the long-running comedy Seinfeld, appearing in all nine seasons, from 1990 to 1998.

During her long running career, Sheridan was cast in Broadway productions and her performances even including co-starring with Meryl Streep and Christopher Lloyd in the 1977 musical Happy End.

She was also well-known for her appearances in the 1980s American sitcom Alf as grumpy neighbour Raquel Ochmonek.

Liz is survived by her daughter and son-in-law.

"Rest In Sweet Peace, Liz Sheridan. Thank you for endlessly entertaining us for so many years," one fan wrote in tribute this evening.

She was the daughter of concert singer Elizabeth Poole-Jones and classical pianist, Frank Sheridan.

This story is being updated, more follows.