Selfridges brawl: Eight arrests as man stabbed in leg during Oxford Street incident

9 May 2021, 15:59 | Updated: 9 May 2021, 16:08

Police have appealed for information after the Selfridges brawl
Police have appealed for information after the Selfridges brawl. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

A man has been stabbed in the leg during a brawl at Selfridges as police made eight arrests in connection with the incident.

Detectives have appealed for witnesses after Metropolitan Police officers found a 20-year-old man with a wound on his leg when they were called to Oxford Street, central London, just after 7.30pm on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital before being arrested on suspicion of affray, and has been held in custody.

Seven more people - two men aged 20, four men aged 18, 21, 22 and 26, and a 20-year-old woman - were arrested on suspicion of affray and causing GBH.

Any witnesses or people with footage can contact 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Michel Moogan was arrested in Dubai after eight years on the run.

One of Britain's 'most wanted' arrested in Dubai after eight years on the run
The infant was found in the Grand Union Canal

Body of a newborn baby found in canal in North West London

People puts flowers outside a school after a deadly attack on Saturday, in Kabul, Afghanistan

Death toll soars to 50 in school bombing in Afghan capital

People puts flowers outside the school

Death toll from bomb blasts near Afghan girls’ school rises

The Long March 5B rocket took off from southern China on 29 April 2021.

NASA accuses China of acting irresponsibly after 30m rocket crashes to Earth
Israeli police officers detain a Palestinian demonstrator during a protest against the planned evictions of Palestinian families in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of east Jerusalem

Israeli police and Palestinian protesters clash during holiest night of Ramadan

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Focus on wokeism is tearing Labour apart, Maajid Nawaz suggests

Focus on wokeism is tearing Labour apart, Maajid Nawaz suggests
Ian Blackford: SNP will demand independence once Covid is beaten

Ian Blackford: SNP will demand independence once Covid is beaten
Natasha Devon rows with caller branding wokeness 'whinging victimhood'

Natasha Devon rows with caller branding wokeness 'whinging victimhood'
Trade unionist: 'It could be curtains for Labour' following disastrous campaign

Trade unionist: 'It could be curtains for Labour' following disastrous campaign
David Lammy's powerful assessment of Labour's election defeat

David Lammy's powerful assessment of Labour's election defeat
'Less sneering' from metropolitan Labour will win back northern seats, Maajid Nawaz insists

'Less sneering' from metropolitan Labour will win back northern seats, Maajid Nawaz insists

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London