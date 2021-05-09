Selfridges brawl: Eight arrests as man stabbed in leg during Oxford Street incident

Police have appealed for information after the Selfridges brawl. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

A man has been stabbed in the leg during a brawl at Selfridges as police made eight arrests in connection with the incident.

Detectives have appealed for witnesses after Metropolitan Police officers found a 20-year-old man with a wound on his leg when they were called to Oxford Street, central London, just after 7.30pm on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital before being arrested on suspicion of affray, and has been held in custody.

Seven more people - two men aged 20, four men aged 18, 21, 22 and 26, and a 20-year-old woman - were arrested on suspicion of affray and causing GBH.

Any witnesses or people with footage can contact 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.