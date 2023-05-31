Senior Indian official fined £518 for draining reservoir to find phone he dropped while taking a selfie

31 May 2023, 14:47 | Updated: 31 May 2023, 14:55

Senior Indian official fined £518 for draining reservoir to find phone he dropped while taking selfie
Senior Indian official fined £518 for draining reservoir to find phone he dropped while taking selfie. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

A senior Indian official has been fined £518 after he was found to have ordered the draining of a reservoir in order to retrieve the mobile phone he dropped while taking a selfie.

RK Dhivar, a sub divisional officer, was handed the 53,000 rupee fine after allegedly giving food inspector Rajesh Vishwas "oral permission" to drain the Kherkatta dam.

Mr Vishwas had dropped the Samsung device while on holiday near the Kherkatta dam in India's central state of Chhattisgarh on May 21, according to The Indian Express newspaper.

The body of water, which contained around 2 million litres of water, is used to generate electricity as well as irrigate around 1,500 acres of land during the Indian summer.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Mr Vishwas dropped the Samsung device while on holiday in India's central state of Chhattisgarh. (stock photo of Ambikapur district, Chhattisgarh state)
Mr Vishwas dropped the Samsung device while on holiday in India's central state of Chhattisgarh. (stock photo of Ambikapur district, Chhattisgarh state). Picture: LBC / Alamy

The incident led to Mr Vishwas being suspended as a result.

It's claimed Mr Vishwas needed his phone back because it contained official departmental data, Indian television network NDTV added.

The incident came to light when the lead engineer on the Indravati irrigation project reportedly wrote to Mr Dhivar on May 26 and suggested the cost of the drained water should be recouped from his salary.

Mr Vishwas says he called Mr Dhivar after losing the device and "requested him to allow me to drain some water into the nearby canal if there was no problem in doing so", according to NDTV.

Read more: North Korean spy satellite launch fails as South Koreans woken by air raid siren and told to evacuate in 'false alarm'

Read more: UK officials now ‘legitimate military targets’ says Russia’s former president Dmitry Medvedev

"He said it was not an issue if 3 - 4ft deep water was drained, and would in fact benefit the farmers who would have more water.

Mr Vishwas says he called Mr Dhivar after losing the device and "requested him to allow me to drain some water into the nearby canal if there was no problem in doing so", according to NDTV.
Mr Vishwas says he called Mr Dhivar after losing the device and "requested him to allow me to drain some water into the nearby canal if there was no problem in doing so", according to NDTV. Picture: LBC / Alamy

"That's why I got help from locals to drain around 3ft of water and got my phone back," says Mr Vishwas.

"Permission to empty the water up to 5 feet was given orally," Mr Dhivar later confirmed to Indian network ETV, "but they [Vishwas] had emptied the water up to 10 feet."

Mr Dhivar added the issue had been exaggerated.

The waterlogged phone was eventually retrieved but failed to turn on, with the pair criticised for wasting water.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russia Navalny

New court date for jailed opposition leader Navalny

Latvia Politics President Election

Latvian parliament elects foreign minister as new president

Poland Japan Looted Art

Priceless painting looted by Nazis returns to Poland from Japan

Office has banned its stores from only letting customers try on one at a time

Shoe shop Office bans practice of only letting customers try on one at a time as cost of living crisis bites

Beth Mead, pictured here with Sabrina Wiegman at last year's Euros, as the World Cup squad was announced

England’s Women’s World Cup squad in full: Beth Mead out and Beth England in

A male Disneyland employee dressed as a 'Fairy Godmother's apprentice' has caused outrage

Fury as male Disneyland employee appears as Fairy Godmother’s apprentice at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique

Kosovo Serbs Clashes

Ethnic Serbs gather in northern Kosovo town after clashes with Nato peacekeepers

Brough Lodge on the island of Fetlar is on sale but needs extensive renovations

Entire castle in Shetland goes on sale for £30,000 - but there’s a £12m catch

People socialising in Sweden

Sweden close to becoming first ‘smoke-free’ country in Europe

O'Garro, also known as Mizzy, was freed after allegedly breaching the terms of his Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO), with the teenager appearing to celebrate his new found freedom in a video shot outside HMP Thameside.

TikTok provocateur Mizzy trolls police in new vid and claims he got 'sucked in' to playing a character

Airline scales

New Zealand airline asks passengers to weigh in before flights

Police have released an e-fit image and CCTV still of the suspect

Woman wakes up to intruder who broke into her home in 'terrifying' attempted rape on quiet suburban street

Jovica Stanisic

UN court increases sentences for Serbs convicted of war crimes

Lina E

Woman jailed for five years over attacks on neo-Nazis in Germany

This photo provided by South Korea’s Defense Ministry, shows an object salvaged by South Korea’s military that is presumed to be part of the North Korean space-launch vehicle that crashed into sea fol

North Korea fails attempt to launch first spy satellite into space

Buildings in Moscow were damaged by the Ukrainian drones. Inset, former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev and Vladimir Putin

UK officials now ‘legitimate military targets’ says Russia’s former president Dmitry Medvedev

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tesla showroom

Elon Musk meets Chinese industry minister to discuss electric cars

Heavy weather a the seaside

Typhoon Mawar losing strength as it heads toward Japan’s Okinawa Islands

Insiders said Holly, 42, had no intention of quitting after Phillip Schofield, 61, lied over his affair with a younger man.

Holly Willoughby 'plans to return to This Morning next week' in defiant move amid Phillip Schofield controversy
People are being urged to make use of their energy support vouchers before the deadline

People urged to cash in unused energy bill support vouchers worth £400

National Trust must 'embrace a wider range of viewpoints' chairman says amid accusations of charity's 'woke agenda'

National Trust must 'embrace a wider range of viewpoints' chairman says amid accusations of charity's 'woke agenda'
Eco activists blocking up the A4 on Wednesday morning

Police drag eco-protesters off road after they try to block main route into west London in rush hour
Prof Stock's protest was disrupted by protesters

Trans rights protesters disrupting Kathleen Stock debate in Oxford offered 'welfare rooms' for 'quiet escape'
Canada wildfire

Wildfire on Canada’s Atlantic coast spurs evacuation of 16,000 people

Home Office and Border Force staff could go on strike over the government’s Rwanda plan

Tory fury as civil servants threaten strike as they ‘fear being forced to break the law’ over Rwanda policy
KFor soldiers

Ethnic Serbs in Kosovo threaten to take over northern municipality

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

US court to hear challenge over Duke of Sussex's visa following drug revelations

Prince Harry's visa faces legal challenge in US court amidst controversy over drug disclosures
Paul Burrell met with the warring princes back in 2017, a royal source has claimed

Princes William and Harry had a secret meeting with Diana's butler before Meghan engagement
Kate Middleton meets the Action for Children chief executive Paul Carberry last year

Kate 'unaware' £154,500-a-year charity boss was convicted murderer who stabbed man to death on train

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sangita's take on civil service strikes over Rwanda

Sangita Myska isn't 'surprised' by threat of civil servant strike action, given 'unworkable' and 'unlawful' policies
James O'Brien ponders media silence over continued rail strikes

'There has to be more to it than fatigue?’: James O’Brien is baffled by the media’s silence on continued train strikes
Nick Ferrari

'It was common room politics': Caller expresses frustration with the lack of maturity amongst trans activists
Lewis Goodall and teacher on vaping

Vaping has become an uncontrollable ‘epidemic’ in schools, reveals this teacher

Sangita and Boris

‘Never have I seen the government behave in this way!’: Sangita Myska infuriated by attitude towards Covid inquiry
James O'Brien reacts to Boris Johnson's responses to questioning on the WhatsApp message handover.

James O'Brien reacts to Boris Johnson 'squirming' under questioning on Partygate

Nick Ferrari

'Humans cannot change their sex': Philosopher Kathleen Stock advocates female-only spaces for women's protection
Ali Miraj on expenses scandal

True and Fair Party leader reacts to MPs claiming fines on expenses: 'Even good people can be corrupted in corridors of power'
Sangita on police and mental health

The 'demand for mental health services is outstripping supply' says Sangita Myska

Teacher tells David Lammy that kid's files would 'keep you up at night.'

'Sometimes knives go missing': Teacher says behaviour problem in schools is 'fundamentally about money'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit