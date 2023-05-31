Senior Indian official fined £518 for draining reservoir to find phone he dropped while taking a selfie

Senior Indian official fined £518 for draining reservoir to find phone he dropped while taking selfie. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

A senior Indian official has been fined £518 after he was found to have ordered the draining of a reservoir in order to retrieve the mobile phone he dropped while taking a selfie.

RK Dhivar, a sub divisional officer, was handed the 53,000 rupee fine after allegedly giving food inspector Rajesh Vishwas "oral permission" to drain the Kherkatta dam.

Mr Vishwas had dropped the Samsung device while on holiday near the Kherkatta dam in India's central state of Chhattisgarh on May 21, according to The Indian Express newspaper.

The body of water, which contained around 2 million litres of water, is used to generate electricity as well as irrigate around 1,500 acres of land during the Indian summer.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Mr Vishwas dropped the Samsung device while on holiday in India's central state of Chhattisgarh. (stock photo of Ambikapur district, Chhattisgarh state). Picture: LBC / Alamy

The incident led to Mr Vishwas being suspended as a result.

It's claimed Mr Vishwas needed his phone back because it contained official departmental data, Indian television network NDTV added.

The incident came to light when the lead engineer on the Indravati irrigation project reportedly wrote to Mr Dhivar on May 26 and suggested the cost of the drained water should be recouped from his salary.

Mr Vishwas says he called Mr Dhivar after losing the device and "requested him to allow me to drain some water into the nearby canal if there was no problem in doing so", according to NDTV.

Read more: North Korean spy satellite launch fails as South Koreans woken by air raid siren and told to evacuate in 'false alarm'

Read more: UK officials now ‘legitimate military targets’ says Russia’s former president Dmitry Medvedev

"He said it was not an issue if 3 - 4ft deep water was drained, and would in fact benefit the farmers who would have more water.

Mr Vishwas says he called Mr Dhivar after losing the device and "requested him to allow me to drain some water into the nearby canal if there was no problem in doing so", according to NDTV. Picture: LBC / Alamy

"That's why I got help from locals to drain around 3ft of water and got my phone back," says Mr Vishwas.

"Permission to empty the water up to 5 feet was given orally," Mr Dhivar later confirmed to Indian network ETV, "but they [Vishwas] had emptied the water up to 10 feet."

Mr Dhivar added the issue had been exaggerated.

The waterlogged phone was eventually retrieved but failed to turn on, with the pair criticised for wasting water.