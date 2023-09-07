Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Senior NHS nurse and trust charged with manslaughter after woman, 22, died at east London hospital
7 September 2023, 19:34 | Updated: 7 September 2023, 19:41
An NHS trust and a ward manager have been charged with manslaughter over the death of a 22-year-old woman who died in their care.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Alice Figueiredo died while being treated at Goodmayes Hospital, a mental health facility in Redbridge, east London, in July 2015.
Police launched an investigation in April 2016 and handed over a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service in March 2021.
Two and a half years later, the CPS gave the Met permission to charge ward manager Benjamin Aninakwa, 52, of Grays in Essex, and an offence under section 7 of the Health and Safety at Work Act.
A ward manager is a senior nurse who leads a ward and supervises nursing staff on it.
Read more: Nottinghamshire Police to launch investigation into baby deaths and injuries at maternity unit
Read more: 'It will be justice, but not enough': Parents of twins attacked by Lucy Letby fear children will be damaged for life
Police also charged the North East London NHS Foundation Trust with corporate manslaughter and an offence under section 3 of the Health and Safety at Work Act.
Aninakwa and representatives of the hospital will appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 4 October.
Ms Figueiredo's family are being kept abreast of the developments by the police.