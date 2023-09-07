Senior NHS nurse and trust charged with manslaughter after woman, 22, died at east London hospital

Alice Figueiredo was being treated at Goodmayes Hospital. Picture: Met Police/Alamy

By Kit Heren

An NHS trust and a ward manager have been charged with manslaughter over the death of a 22-year-old woman who died in their care.

Alice Figueiredo died while being treated at Goodmayes Hospital, a mental health facility in Redbridge, east London, in July 2015.

Police launched an investigation in April 2016 and handed over a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service in March 2021.

Two and a half years later, the CPS gave the Met permission to charge ward manager Benjamin Aninakwa, 52, of Grays in Essex, and an offence under section 7 of the Health and Safety at Work Act.

A ward manager is a senior nurse who leads a ward and supervises nursing staff on it.

Alice Figueiredo. Picture: Met Police

Police also charged the North East London NHS Foundation Trust with corporate manslaughter and an offence under section 3 of the Health and Safety at Work Act.

Aninakwa and representatives of the hospital will appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 4 October.

Ms Figueiredo's family are being kept abreast of the developments by the police.