Senior Tory MP Kicked Out Of Conference After Fight Breaks Out

1 October 2019, 15:56

Senior Tory MP Kicked Out Of Conference After Fight Breaks Out. Picture: PA

Police and paramedics were called after a fight broke out at the Conservative party conference in Manchester between MP Geoffrey Clifton-Brown and another guest.

Geoffrey Clifton-Brown is the Treasurer of the' backbench 1922 Committee.

Police said an attendee tried to enter the lounge without the relevant pass, leading security staff to get involved.

A staff member guarding the door of the International Lounge said the incident was sparked by a "misunderstanding".

A Conservative Party spokesman said: "The incident was totally unacceptable. Geoffrey has been asked to leave Conference and we are establishing all of the facts to see if further action is necessary. We will always adopt a zero tolerance approach to any inappropriate behaviour towards our hardworking staff.”

