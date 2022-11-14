Serving Lancashire PC charged with attempted murder at Manchester Premier Inn

Riley will next appear at Manchester Crown Court on December 19. Picture: Facebook / Screenshot

By Danielle DeWolfe

A serving police officer has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of a woman at a Manchester Premier Inn.

PC James Riley, 27, a serving officer with Lancashire Police, is accused of trying to kill the woman on Thursday.

Police were called to the Upper Brook Street hotel at approximately 11.30pm on November 10 following a ‘report of a concern for the welfare of a woman’.

Emergency services attended the scene, with an ambulance later taking the woman to hospital, where she remains in a stable condition.

Riley spoke only to confirm his name and address. Picture: Facebook

PC Riley, who has since been suspended from duty, served under Lancashire Police's south division, covering the areas of Preston, South Ribble, Chorley, Ormskirk and Skelmersdale.

Riley, of Jepps Avenue, Preston, appeared at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Monday dressed in a grey tracksuit during the five-minute hearing where he spoke only to confirm his name and address.

He was remanded in custody after no bail petition was made.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: 'We can confirm that a serving Lancashire police officer has been charged following an incident in Greater Manchester on Thursday.

Premiere Inn, Manchester, where the alleged attack took place. Picture: Google Maps

”An investigation into that incident is ongoing and is being conducted by colleagues from Greater Manchester Police.

“James Riley, 27, an officer based in South division, has been charged with attempted murder.

“He has been suspended from duty and we have referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.” Police have urged anyone with information should contact police via www.gmp.police.uk or 101 quoting log number 3661 of 10/11/22.

Information can be shared anonymously via the independent charity - Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.