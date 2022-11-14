Fireworks hurled at ambulance by hooded mob in 'appalling' attack in Bristol street

By Daisy Stephens

An ambulance was attacked with fireworks by a 20-strong hooded mob in an attack described as "appalling" by emergency services.

The South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) said one of their ambulances was on a residential street in Bristol on Sunday November 6.

At around 5.40pm, the three-person crew heard a firework explode nearby.

Another firework was then aimed at the ambulance.

It hit the driver's side and bounced off the bonnet.

Two cars then pulled up alongside the ambulance and around 20 people in hoods and balaclavas gathered on the other side of the road and behind the ambulance, the SWASFT said.

One firework hit the driver's side of the ambulance and bounced off the bonnet. Picture: Alamy

As soon as the cars moved away the ambulance left the area, and the crew reported the incident.

Mike Jones, SWASFT’s Violence Prevention & Reduction Lead, called the attack "appalling" and said if the fireworks had caused one of the oxygen tanks to explode it "would have been catastrophic".

"It’s appalling that a small group of individuals would risk the lives of three colleagues who have dedicated their own lives to saving other people," he said.

"We are incredibly lucky that one of the fireworks did not cause the oxygen tanks in the ambulance to explode, which would have been catastrophic.

"I would encourage anyone who has any knowledge of this incident or knows who was responsible to contact the police or Crimestoppers.

"Unacceptable behaviour towards our people will not be tolerated and we will take whatever action is necessary to protect them from harm."

The ambulance was on Birchwood Road in Bristol when the incident happened. Picture: Google Maps

The incident happened on Birchwood Road in the Broomhill area of the city.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Avon and Somerset Police by dialling 101 and quoting log 763 of Sunday 6 November, or to report anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.