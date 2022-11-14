Joe Lycett threatens to shred £10,000 of his own cash if David Beckham does not cut ties with Qatar

14 November 2022, 10:24

Joe Lycett has offered an ultimatum to David Beckham over his agreement with the World Cup in Qatar
By Daisy Stephens

Joe Lycett has threatened to shred £10,000 of his own money if David Beckham does not end his multi-million pound deal with Qatar.

Beckham, who has long described football as a "force for good", is set to earn up to £150m as an ambassador for the Qatar World Cup.

Mr Lycett has said he will donate £10,000 of his own money to charities supporting gay people involved in football if Beckham agrees to end the deal - but if he doesn't, he says he will shred it.

"This is a message to David Beckham," he said in a video posted to Twitter.

"I consider you, along with Kim Woodburn and Monty Don, to be a gay icon.

"You were the first premiership footballer to do shoots with gay magazines like Attitude, to speak openly about your gay fans... but now it's 2022 and you signed a reported £10m deal with Qatar to be their ambassador during the Fifa World Cup."

He went on: "Qatar was voted as one of the worst places in the world to be gay.

"Homosexuality is illegal, punishable by imprisonment, and if you're Muslin, possibly even death.

"You've always talked about the power of football as a force for good... generally I agree.

"So with that in mind, I'm giving you a choice.

"If you end your relationship with Qatar, I'll donate this 10 grand of my own money - that's a grand for every million you're reportedly getting - to charities that support queer people in football.

"However, if you do not, at midday next Sunday I will throw this money into a shredder just before the opening ceremony of the World Cup, and stream it live on a website I've registered called benderslikebekham.com.

"Not just the money, but also your status as a gay icon, will be shredded."

Mr Lycett said Beckham&squot;s "status as gay icon" will be shredded along with the money
He said Beckham would be "forcing me to commit a crime" if he did not end the agreement, but said he would likely not be punished as severely as gay people on Qatar are.

"The choice is yours," he said.

"I look forward to hearing from you."

The website has a ticker counting down to the Sunday deadline.

The World Cup kicks off on Sunday November 20, with England and Wales in group B.

Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar and anyone found participating in same-sex sexual activity can be punished by up to seven years in prison.

Last week Khalid Salman, a Qatari former footballer and World Cup ambassador, said homosexuality is a "damage in the mind" and gay visitors will have to "accept our rules" before being abruptly cut off.

There is also concern about the country's treatment of migrants, after it was reported that 6,500 foreigners had died in Qatar since it was awarded the right to host the World Cup 10 years ago.

A number of key figures including Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer are boycotting the tournament as a result.

