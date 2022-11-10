Breaking News

Gareth Southgate announces England's World Cup squad for Qatar 2022

10 November 2022, 14:11 | Updated: 10 November 2022, 15:00

Gareth Southgate has made his selection for the World Cup
Gareth Southgate has made his selection for the World Cup. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

James Maddison and Ben Wilson are among the more eye-catching inclusions in England's World Cup squad for Qatar.

Manager Gareth Southgate announced the final 26-man squad on Thursday afternoon for the tournament, which launches next Friday (November 20).

Supporters were clamouring for in-form Leicester attacking midfielder James Maddison to be given a place in the squad, despite his only appearance for the senior national side coming in 2019.

His inclusion met with approval from England legend and former Leicester striker Gary Lineker, who said that Maddison "is the best example of forcing yourself into a squad at the very last, by the sheer brilliance of your performances."

James Maddison making his only appearance for England so far
James Maddison making his only appearance for England so far. Picture: Getty

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson has also been in good form this season, but was also last included in an England squad three years ago.

Meanwhile some fans will be surprised to see Marcus Rashford included in the squad, given he has not played for England since his penalty miss in the Euros final last summer, which was followed by a drop in form.

Marcus Rashford has not played for England since missing a penalty in the Euros final defeat last summer
Marcus Rashford has not played for England since missing a penalty in the Euros final defeat last summer. Picture: Getty

The Manchester United forward has been back to something like his best in recent weeks, and beats his club-mate Jadon Sancho to a place in the squad.

Others who can consider themselves unfortunate to have missed out include AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori, Roma striker Tammy Abraham, Brentford forward Ivan Toney, Liverpool defender Joe Gomez and Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney was among those to miss out
Brentford striker Ivan Toney was among those to miss out. Picture: Getty

The full squad is below, along with players' club sides.

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford ( Everton ), Nick Pope (Newcastle), Aaron Ramsdale ( Arsenal )

Defenders: Harry Maguire (Man Utd), John Stones (Man City), Kyle Walker (Man City), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Trent Alexander-Arnold ( Liverpool ), Eric Dier ( Tottenham ), Conor Coady (Everton), Ben White (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Declan Rice ( West Ham ), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount ( Chelsea ), Kalvin Phillips (Man City), James Maddison ( Leicester ), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea)

Attackers: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Phil Foden (Man City), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Jack Grealish (Man City), Callum Wilson (Newcastle)

Gareth Southgate said England have a "balanced" squad
Gareth Southgate said England have a "balanced" squad. Picture: Getty

Speaking at England's St George's Park training base, Southgate said the squad was well-balanced.

"You want different options for different stages of matches and for different stages for the tournament as well," he told reporters.

"We think the balance is there. We've got cover in positions that we need. We think we've got everything we need."

He added: "We're excited by the group. We think there's a lot of talent within it.

"But the group has to come together. We've got to adapt better than anybody else in the coming period."

Gareth Southgate and captain Harry Kane walk off after losing the Euro 2020 final
Gareth Southgate and captain Harry Kane walk off after losing the Euro 2020 final. Picture: Getty

The manager said that Maddison "can give us something slightly different to the other attacking players".

He added: "I think at various stages there have been conversations, debates about James - there's been moments where ahead of the Euros I don't think he was in contention and (in) September was probably a fair debate, but I think he's playing as well as any of the attacking players in this country."

Asked about the omission of striker Abraham, Southgate said: "Tammy has had a poor run of scoring form at the wrong time basically."

England's first group game is against Iran on November 21, followed by the US on November 25 and Wales on November 29.

Qatar has been a controversial choice for the World Cup because of its stance on workers' rights and homosexuality.

Southgate was criticised last week for saying stadium builders - thousands of whom are thought to have died during construction - are "united" in their desire for the World Cup to come to the country.

This week the Qatari World Cup ambassador called homosexuality "damage in the mind", adding that gay visitors to the Gulf state will have to "accept our rules".

Read more: Gareth Southgate slammed for claiming Qatar workers "united" in wanting World Cup

Read more: Homosexuality is 'damage in the mind' and gay visitors 'have to accept our rules', Qatar's World Cup ambassador says

Asked on Thursday if England would be keeping quiet on social issues during the tournament, Southgate told reporters: "I think that's unlikely. We've always spoken about issues, particularly ones we can affect.

"On the human right's challenges, we have been very clear on that."

He added: ""We stand for inclusivity and we stand very, very strongly on that. If it wasn't for the strength of that community, we wouldn't be women's European champions."

Tim Martin has said these are difficult times for the pub sector

Wetherspoons announces new wave of pub sell-offs - is your local affected?

Elon Musk said Twitter workers should be in the office 40 hours a week

Elon Musk ends work-from-home at Twitter and orders staff to be in the office at least 40 hours a week

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Donald Trump reportedly blames his wife for the Republicans' performance in the midterms, as Joe Biden says it is his "intention" to run again in 2024

Under fire Donald Trump 'turns on Melania' after bruising US midterms as beaming Biden poised to run for President again

Warren Beatty allegedly coerced a child into sex

Hollywood legend Warren Beatty sued for 'coercing teenage girl into sex'

A further train driver strike has been announced, and civil servants and nurses are planning action this winter

Brits face triple wave of winter strikes as train drivers announce walkout and civil servants and nurses vote to strike

David Walliams has apologise for offensive and explicit comments about BGT contestants

David Walliams apologises for calling BGT contestant 'c***' and making X-rated comment about woman

Craig was jailed for a longer sentence

Killer who set partner on fire 20 years ago in 'Reservoir Dogs' attack jailed

London bus drivers have announced strikes in part of the capital in the Christmas run-up

Warnings of 'widespread disruption' as London bus drivers to go on strike in run-up to Christmas

A man has been banned from the Royal Opera House for heckling a child actor

Heckler who shouted at 12-year-old actor banned for life from Royal Opera House

Steve Barclay will meet with union bosses

Health Secretary hails 'constructive' talks with nursing union in eleventh hour bid to halt strikes which could last six months
Ukraine worries the Russian retreat could be a trap

Ukraine fears a trap as Russia 'withdraws' from key industrial city of Kherson

The footage of the dog being dragged has appalled viewers

Shocking footage shows dog dragged by lead behind mobility scooter as onlookers fear pet will be killed

Ian Kirwan was allegedly stabbed to death by a gang of youths

Schoolboy, 14, 'stabbed IT worker to death' in mass supermarket brawl

Matthew Smith (L) was a teacher at St Thomas's School

Teacher at Prince George's old £20,000 school pleads guilty to child sex crimes

LBC's Charlotte Lynch finally got an apology from Hertfordshire

Police boss says sorry for arresting LBC reporter but tries to blame media for covering M25 protests

A strike by transport workers will cause travel chaos in London

November Tube strike: Which lines are affected?

Just Stop Oil is holding up the M25 for a fourth day in a row

Just Stop Oil cause more chaos as they climb M25 gantries for fourth time on Tube strike day
John Lewis releases tear-jerking Christmas advert raising awareness of children in foster care

John Lewis releases 'gorgeous' tear-jerking Christmas advert raising awareness of children in foster care
Suella Braverman and the gridlock on the M25

Suella Braverman demands crackdown on eco 'extremists' who are getting 'out of control'

The red Suzuki overtaking the ambulance

Watch as driver repeatedly blocks an ambulance on call in worst case ‘ever seen’ by emergency service
Chris Heaton-Harris has said hundreds of MPs could be voting for Matt Hancock to go through Bushtucker trials

'Hundreds of MPs' have downloaded I'm A Celeb app to force Matt Hancock to face nightmare trials every day
Victoria Bus Station Crash Scene

London bus driver admits causing death of woman after electric bus smash outside of Victoria Station
Bob Geldof And The Boomtown Rats Play Cortona Mix Festival

Boomtown Rats lead guitarist Garry Roberts has died aged 72

Tony Bambury spoke on ITV Meridian about missing his father's funeral due to the protests on the M25

Man who missed his dad's funeral because of Just Stop Oil protests on the M25 said he will 'never, ever forgive' them
Police at the scene in Harrow on the Hill

Triple stabbing at Harrow on the Hill station in north west London

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

‘Patients are already suffering’ says Shelagh Fogarty after nurses vote to strike

‘Patients are already suffering’: Shelagh Fogarty counters arguments against nurse strike

sf

'Something's got to give': Shelagh Fogarty warns of consequences if NHS 'state of play' isn't improved
James O’Brien caller: Matt Hancock going on I’m a Celebrity ‘brought back’ memories of my dying mother

James O’Brien caller: 'Hancock on I’m a Celebrity brings back memories of my dying mother'

JOB IAC

James O'Brien dissects his feelings about Matt Hancock being in I'm A Celeb

I'm a Celeb biggins

Christopher Biggins will hand in his Jungle crown if Matt Hancock wins I'm a Celeb, he tells LBC
Shelagh Fogarty 09/11/22

The way the police arrested Charlotte Lynch was disgusting, argues LBC caller

‘This police force has turned into a militia!’: Caller says police are ‘out of control’ after arrest of LBC reporter Charlotte Lynch

‘This police force has turned into a militia!’: Caller says police are ‘out of control’ after Charlotte Lynch arrest
Steven Bartlett tells Tom Swarbrick what makes a modern business person.

Steven Bartlett says 'people who are considered creators or influencers' dominate the UK's business landscape
James O'Brien slams 'massive bully' and 'infamous coward' Sir Gavin Williamson

James O'Brien slams 'massive bully' and 'infamous coward' Sir Gavin Williamson

Charlotte Lynch x James O'Brien M25

Ex-Met officer says the arrest of LBC journalist at eco-protest makes him 'shake with anger'

