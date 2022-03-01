Serving Met Police officer fined £450 after colleagues caught him soliciting a prostitute

Pc Tristan Downing, 38, was convicted of soliciting a prostitute. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

A Metropolitan Police Officer has been fined for soliciting a prostitute during a sting operation.

Pc Tristan Downing, 38, was arrested during a police operation in Edmonton in the early hours of January 14.

The operation was "seeking to find those who exploit sex workers", the Met Police said in a statement.

PC Downing, who is attached to the Central North Basic Command Unit, admitted the charge at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The officer told the court he was "very sorry and ashamed by his arrest", the Met said.

He was sentenced to a £450 fine, £85 court costs and £45 witness tax to be paid within 14 days.

PC Downing was not on duty when he was arrested, but will now face a police hearing following his conviction.

He is currently on restricted duties, the force added.

Commander Andy Carter, in charge of policing in Camden and Islington, said the Met was "rooting out" officers who break the law.

"We expect the highest standards of behaviour from our officers both on, and off, duty and this officer's actions fell way below these expectations," he said.

"He was caught as the result of a proactive operation targeting those who exploit sex workers.

"The Met is committed to rooting out all officers who break the law or are involved in dishonest or disreputable behaviour."