Serving Met Police officer, 28, charged with rape

27 October 2021, 13:47 | Updated: 27 October 2021, 14:32

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape following an alleged incident on Sunday evening.
By Sophie Barnett

Serving Metropolitan Police officer, PC Adam Zaman, has been charged with rape, the force said.

The 28-year-old officer, who is based on the East Area Command Unit, was charged by the City of London Police on Wednesday.

The charge relates to an incident which is alleged to have occurred in London on the evening of Sunday, 24 October when PC Zaman was off duty.

He was arrested by officers on Monday and has since been suspended.

Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Trevers, Policing Commander for the East Area Command Unit, said he recognised the the charge will cause concern amongst the public.

"We absolutely share that concern," he said.

“We acted swiftly when this allegation was reported to us and have fully supported what continues to be a thorough investigation by detectives from the City of London Police. Specialist support is being provided to the complainant."

“PC Zaman has now been charged and it is important that criminal proceedings are allowed to take their course. Nothing should be said or reported which could put the integrity of those proceedings at risk."

PC Zaman has been remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court this afternoon.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has been made aware of the matter.

