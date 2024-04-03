Death toll rises to seven and over 700 injured as Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in 25 years

3 April 2024, 09:25

Taiwan has been hit by a 7.4 magnitude earthquake.
Taiwan has been hit by a 7.4 magnitude earthquake. Picture: Alamy/X
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

Taiwan has been hit by its strongest earthquake since 1999, killing at least seven people and injuring over 700 others - as the country is set to experience more, smaller aftershock quakes in the next few days.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The National Fire Agency originally said four people died in Hualien County, but three more have also perished according to the Taiwanese government.

Three of the victims were struck by falling rocks as they hiked along the popular Dekalun Trial in the Taroko National Park just north of Hualien City.

The fourth victim was a truck driver, whose vehicle was hit by a bolder on Suhuah Highway, which connects Hualien and Luodong about 118 kilometres (73 miles) further up the coast.

Another died in a private car from falling debris at the Huide tunnel.

One other person died at a quarry for the country's national cement company and the seventh was a constriction worker who was killed on a nearby highway.

In this photo released by the National Fire Agency, members of a search and rescue team prepare to enter a leaning building in the aftermath of an earthquake in Hualien.
In this photo released by the National Fire Agency, members of a search and rescue team prepare to enter a leaning building in the aftermath of an earthquake in Hualien. Picture: Alamy

711 people have been injured and 77 are said to be trapped.

Hualien was the epicentre of the quake that struck around 8:00 (00:00GMT) on Wednesday.

The US Geological Survey put the earthquake at magnitude 7.4 on the Richter scale.

Now, Taiwan's Central Emergency Operation Centre has confirmed there have been 101 aftershocks (smaller earthquakes) recorded as of 15:00 (08:00 BST)

These are expected to continue over the next three or four days with magnitudes ranging from 6.5 to 7, said Wu Chien-fu, director of the Taiwanese Central Weather Administration’s Seismology Center, at a news conference.

The tremor also caused a small tsunami which hit the southern Japanese prefecture of Okinawa. No one was reported injured there.

Japan and the Philippines had issued tsunami warnings, with Japan suspending flights at Naha airport - but these have since been lifted.

However, it will take some more time for airlines to resume operations.

Fukuoka Airport is crowded with passengers following a tsunami warning in Fukuoka Prefecture.
Fukuoka Airport is crowded with passengers following a tsunami warning in Fukuoka Prefecture. Picture: Alamy

The quake was also felt in China, Fuzhou, Xiamen, Quanzhou and Ningde in China's Fujian province, according to Chinese state media.

Read more: Four dead as Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in 25 years with locals trapped in buildings and more than 50 injured

Read more: Israel admits ‘grave mistake’ after three British ex-forces heroes among seven killed in mistaken rocket on aid convoy

Japan and China have offered assistance to Taiwan.

Coming onto X/Twitter, Taiwan's foreign office posted a statement on X to express their gratitude for offers of aid from "allies and friends" like Japan and Paraguay.

The account wrote: "We appreciate the worldwide good wishes and prayers issued in the wake of the 7.2 earthquake and ongoing aftershocks," Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on X.

"Support from allies & friends in moments of adversity touches our hearts & strengthens our resolve—#Taiwan stands strong as an #IslandOfResilience."

Taiwan President Tsai has also posted her gratitude on X since the quake struck, thanking Japan.

Writing in Japanese, she posted: "I would like to express my gratitude to Prime Minister Kishida for his words of sympathy. It has brought warmth to the hearts of those of us in Taiwan," she said.

"I myself have seen Japanese people posting messages of support for Taiwan on social media, and once again felt the friendship between Taiwan and Japan."

Prior, Taiwan's agency, which engages with China's Mainland Affairs Council, thanked China for its concern but said there would be no request for assistance from them.

Images and videos of the quake and its impact have been shared online, with one clip showing Metro passengers remaining composed as they're shaken in the carriage.

Another shows a rooftop pool spilling off a high-rise building as it is shaken by the quake.

Photos taken on the east coast of Taiwan, close to the epicentre of the tremor, show a large glass-paned building on the edge of collapse, with its foundations uprooted from the ground as it teeters on its side.

Read more: Named: Three British aid workers among victims of Israeli air strike on food convoy

Read more: Pictured: Two British aid workers and former Royal Marines among seven killed in Israeli strike on Gaza

A building on the edge of collapse.
A building on the edge of collapse. Picture: X

Speaking to the BBC, an office worker described the damage the quake casued.

"I immediately hid under my desk, then tried to walk outside. But it was so shaky that I could barely walk," said Chiu-yueh Hsu, 50.

"I was really scared, I felt my legs were not in my control anymore and could not walk out. Thanks to my colleagues, they dragged me so we could get out."

She described a cloud of dust and as she and her colleagues tried to escape from the building they realised another building in front of them had partially collapsed.

"The ground floor was gone. "I could see people on higher floors in that building were trying to reach the windows, I don’t know if they have been rescued yet."

Building teetering at a 45 degree angle.
Building teetering at a 45 degree angle. Picture: Alamy

In the capital Taipei, tiles fell from older buildings and within some newer office complexes.

Rescue work is underway to reach people trapped in Hualien and other areas in Taiwan, as the National Fire Agency reported residents being trapped in tunnels.

At least 12 people were rescued from the Uranus Building in Hualien, as well as two people who were rescued from a trapped elevator in Zhongshan District and seven from the scene of a collapsed building in Xindian District in New Taipei City.

It is the strongest earthquake to hit the area in 25 years, after a deadly 7.7-magnitude quake hit in 1999, killing around 2,400 people.

More than 87,000 homes have been left without power in the aftermath of the quake, according to Taiwan electricity operator Taipower.

The first wave of a tsunami hit Japan’s southern islands with waves of up to three metres expected to reach larger areas of the southwestern coast. It was unclear if it caused any damage.

A map from the JMA showed the epicentre of the quake with an x.
A map from the JMA showed the epicentre of the quake with an x. Picture: JMA

Other photos show that bridges and mountains have been swept away by landslides, with footage showing them coming down mountainsides into the ocean and valleys.

Train services across the island, populated by some 23 million people, were suspended amid the quakes.

Multiple aftershocks were felt in Taipei in the hour after the initial quake. The US Geological Society said one of the subsequent quakes was seven miles deep and had a magnitude of 6.5.

The Japan Meteorological Agency’s (JMA) disaster preparation account posted on X: “As of 09:01 on the 3rd, a tsunami warning has been issued. Tsunamis strike repeatedly. Do not leave your safe area until the warning has been lifted.”

Taipei resident Hsien-hsuen Keng said: "Earthquakes are a common occurrence, and I've grown accustomed to them. But today was the first time I was scared to tears by an earthquake. I was awakened by the earthquake. I had never felt such intense shaking before."

Taiwan lies along the Pacific 'Ring of Fire', the line of seismic faults encircling the Pacific Ocean where most of the world's earthquakes occur.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Zimbabwe Drought Disaster

Zimbabwe declares state of disaster over widespread drought

Officers have confirmed the remains will be sent away for a full analysis.

'Human remains' found in Croydon park just a few hundred yards from two local schools - as Met launch investigation

Philip Theophilou had been permitted to leave a mental health facility unescorted.

Killer knifeman on the run in London after absconding from mental health facility was allowed out on solo day release

It is understood that the number of complaints could have reached as high as 3,800.

Police Scotland hit with almost 4,000 complaints in first 48 hours of Humza Yousaf's new hate crime law

Kirsten Dunst has opened up about her experience in Hollywood when she was a teenager.

Kirsten Dunst reveals she was asked ‘completely inappropriate question’ by male director when she was 16

Pope Francis holds his weekly general audience in St Peter’s Square at the Vatican

Pope shows off rosary of dead Ukrainian soldier as he denounces ‘madness of war’

Royal Mail wants to cut the number of second class deliveries in a service shake-up

Royal Mail wants to halve second class letter deliveries to three times a week under massive shake-up

Taiwan Earthquake

Taiwan’s strongest earthquake in 25 years kills at least nine

Monkeys eat fruit during a festival in Thailand

Plan unveiled to end years of monkey mayhem in city in Thailand

The IDF has admitted to making a 'grave mistake' by attacking the convoy, killing seven including three Brits

'He will be remembered as a hero': Family pays tribute to British aid worker among victims of 'senseless' Israel strike

The European Central Bank is reflected in the river in Frankfurt, Germany

Inflation in Europe falls more than expected to 2.4%

Pouria Zeraati, 36, was stabbed outside his home in Wimbledon

Manhunt launched for three man 'hit squad' suspected of stabbing Iran journalist outside his London home

The singer is seen as one of the heroines of the body positivity movement but this has also led her to be the subject of fat-shaming comments and online abuse.

Lizzo speaks out and reveals real reason behind 'I'm quitting music' statement

Newly recruited soldiers at the end of their training at a military base close to Kyiv, Ukraine in 2023

Ukraine lowers conscription age to plug shortfall in troops fighting Russia

People bring candles and flowers at the school in Finland

Mourners gather outside school in Finland following fatal shooting

The 'car graveyard' has been 'ruined by influencers'.

Influencers blamed for ruining ‘beautiful places’ as Welsh ‘cavern of lost souls’ is blighted by graffiti and litter

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ms Spielman said: “I absolutely did what I think was the right thing at a tremendously difficult time"

Former Ofsted chief tells LBC Ruth Perry inspection was error-free and they apologised for 'distress' her death caused
A vehicle carrying Fu Bao

South Koreans bid emotional farewell to beloved panda leaving for China

Tony Harrington died in November last year

Retired vet, 77, found dead in garden after he was attacked by seven dogs including his own pet
JK Rowling has vowed to back any women pursued by police over the new law.

JK Rowling vows to stand by ‘lower-profile women’ who are pursued by police under Scotland’s new hate crime law
Children line up to receive food in Haiti

Surge in gang violence sees more than 53,000 flee Haiti’s capital in three weeks

The IDF has admitted to making a 'grave mistake'.

Israel admits ‘grave mistake’ after three British ex-forces heroes among seven killed in mistaken rocket on aid convoy
Taiwan has been hit by a 7.4 magnitude earthquake.

Four dead as Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in 25 years with locals trapped in buildings and more than 50 injured
Taiwan Earthquake

Strong earthquake shakes Taiwan and damages buildings

Three British nationals killed in an Israeli air strike are pictured as the charity releases their images

Named: Three British aid workers among victims of Israeli air strike on food convoy

Theophilou was convicted of manslaughter in 2005

Urgent appeal after convicted killer absconds from London mental health facility

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Balmoral Castle set to open to visitors

King Charles to open up Balmoral Castle to public for first time

The brothers could make up after King Charles' and Princess Kate's "very serious illnesses", says one royal commentator.

William & Harry may finally end feud after Royal Family cancer shocks

Charles greets well-wishers

‘I’m doing my best’: King Charles speaks to well-wishers on surprise Windsor walkabout after Easter Sunday service

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit