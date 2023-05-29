Seven men remanded in custody over attempted murder of senior Northern Ireland detective John Caldwell

29 May 2023, 18:17

DCI John Caldwell (left) was repeatedly shot at a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, in February
DCI John Caldwell (left) was repeatedly shot at a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, in February

By Chris Samuel

Seven men have been remanded in custody after being charged with the attempted murder of senior Northern Ireland detective John Caldwell.

Detective Chief Inspector Caldwell was shot multiple times outside a sports centre in Omagh, Co Tyrone on February 22.

DCI Caldwell had been coaching a youth football team and was with his young son when he was gunned down.

The so-called New IRA claimed responsibility for the shooting, with police looking into whether the dissident republican group may have been helped by criminal gangs.

The seven accused, who appeared via video link at Dungannon Magistrates' Court on Monday morning were: Jonathan McGinty, 28, of St Julians Downs, Omagh; Brian Carron, 38, of Claremount Drive, Coalisland; Gavin Coyle, 45, of Killybrack Mews, Omagh; Matthew McLean, 33, Glenpark Road, Omagh; Robert McLean, 29, Deverney Park, Omagh; James Ivor, McLean, 72, of Deverney Park, Omagh; and Alan McFarland, 47, of Deverney Park, Omagh.

Police and forensics at the scene following the shooting
Police and forensics at the scene following the shooting

Carron and Coyle stand further accused of belonging to the IRA.

Matthew McLean, McGinty, and McFarland are also charged with preparation of terrorist acts.

John Caldwell
John Caldwell

McGinty, Coyle, and James Ivor McLean all had bail applications refused.

DCI Caldwell was shot several times in the attack
DCI Caldwell was shot several times in the attack

All seven men were remanded in custody and will appear before Omagh Magistrates Court, via video link, on June 27.

DCI Caldwell spent several weeks in intensive care after the attack, but was discharged from hospital in April.

