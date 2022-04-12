Breaking News

Gunman in gas mask injures at least 13 in rush-hour attack on New York subway

New York subway shooting. Picture: social media

By Stephen Rigley

A gunman wearing an orange construction outfit and gas mask was on the run after a mass shooting on the New York subway.

At least 13 people have been injured, five with gunshot wounds, after the rush-hour attack on the R train in Brooklyn which occurred around 8.30am this morning.

Multiple undetonated devices have been found at the scene that the FDNY is now working to remove safely. The gunman set off a smoke bomb before opening fire on passengers.

Experts said the gunman would have worn a mask to protect himself from a smoke bomb detonated on the train and to disguise his identity. Early reports suggest the shooter may have fled down the subway tracks.

Shocking scenes show blood-covered victims strewn across the ground at the Brooklyn subway station as smoke billowed out of the train.

Police armed with assault rifles race to the scene of the shooting. Picture: Getty

Others had lost shoes and had their clothes torn as the New York subway's speaker system blared out messages to the passengers.

Commuters were screamed at to get on a different train to safety while the wounded were treated by emergency services.

Fellow commuters rushed to help victims. One picture from the scene shows a bystander helping someone who had been shot in the leg by tying an orange jumper around the victim’s thigh to act as a tourniquet.

Eight people were taken to the NYU Langone hospital in Brooklyn in stable condition with smoke inhalation and other injuries sustained as passengers fled the area.

Police at the scene of the shooting in Brooklyn. Picture: Getty

One witness told The New York Post that the gunman fired "too many rounds to count". It remains unclear what type of weapon he used.

The gunman was described by the Post's sources as a "5ft 5 black man weighing 170 lbs".

"I thought he was an MTA worker at first because I was like, I didn’t like pay too much attention. You know? You’ve got the orange on," the witness said.

Police are combing CCTV after what was described as a “premeditated” attack by the masked gunman.

An NYPD spokesman could only confirm that a shooting had taken place and that no one was in custody.

"Originally, the call came in as smoke in the subway station. Upon arrival, officers found multiple people shot and undetonated devices.

"Thirteen people are injured. This remains an active scene," an FDNY spokesman said.

“This is a person that has to be stopped as quickly as possible,” a security expert told CBS New York.

“This is somebody who, if they are not stopped right away, could do something as drastic as what we’ve seen not long ago” at 36th street station.

Power was switched off in the area and local schools placed on lockdown. The gunman was still being hunted by police an hour after the shooting.

Eric Adams' spokesman said on Twitter: "@NYCMayor continues to be briefed on the situation. While we gather more information, we ask New Yorkers to stay away from this area for their safety and so that first responders can help those in need and investigate."