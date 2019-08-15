Sex Offender Jailed For Exposing Himself To Women On London Underground

Michael Osadebay custody image. Picture: British Transport Police

A sex offender has been jailed for exposing himself to victims on the Bakerloo Line in London.

Michael Osadebay, 35, targeted lone women in quiet carriages. He would sit near them and typically ask for a tissue before touching himself.

Two of the offences happened in late 2016 and five happened in 2018 with the last occurring in October.

The victims' ages ranged from their 20s to their 30s. One victim described his actions as “disturbing” and “scary”.

Officers collected CCTV footage, witness statements and scoured each crime scene. But forensic enquiries and distributing his image achieved no results.

After his last offence, on a tube approaching Oxford Circus in October 2018, officers found conclusive DNA pointing directly at Mr Osadebay.

The man was found guilty of seven counts of outraging public decency and was sentenced on Monday 12 August to 21 months in jail.

He was also handed a five year Sexual Harm Prevention Order that activates upon his release from prison, which stops him travelling on areas of the London Underground without notifying British Transport Police.

He will also be added to the sex offenders register for ten years.

British Transport Police investigating officer DC Helen Parsfield said: “Osadebay never considered the impact his behaviour would have on his victims, who felt extremely uncomfortable and understandably scared for their own safety.

“Each woman rightfully reported his crimes, which gave us a strong understanding of the extent of his offending and ensured when he did appear in court he answered for the distress he caused.

“No one should ever be subjected to such behaviour; uniformed and plain clothed officers regularly patrol the underground to root out sexual offences and ensure such crime remains rare. If you have been a victim please get in touch.”