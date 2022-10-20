'Sexual abuse of children in England and Wales is a poisonous epidemic', says damning new report

20 October 2022, 19:10

Child abuse is an 'epidemic; in England and Wales, says Professor Alexis Jay, author of a damning new report. Home Secretary Grant Shapps has promised to act on the findings
Child abuse is an 'epidemic; in England and Wales, says Professor Alexis Jay, author of a damning new report. Home Secretary Grant Shapps has promised to act on the findings. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The sexual abuse of children in England and Wales is an "epidemic that leaves tens of thousands of victims in its poisonous wake", a stark and damning report said today.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The lead author of the seven-year, £186 million independent inquiry into child sexual abuse (IICSA) said researchers heard how "time and time again how allegations of abuse were ignored, victims were blamed and institutions prioritised their reputations over the protection of children."

The report called for a "national redress scheme" to get compensation for victims "let down by the state and non-state institutions in the past".

The government should bring in laws making people in positions of trust report child sexual abuse, the report authors also said, alongside 12 other recommendations.

Some 3.1 million children are victims of sexual abuse in England and Wales, according to the 2019 Office for National Statistics, accounting for 7.5% of the population aged between 18 and 75.

According to the Centre of Expertise on Child Sexual Abuse, in any year group of 200 children, ten boys and more than 30 girls will be sexually abused before the age of 16 - a fifth of the total.

The latest statistics suggest the age at which children become victims is getting younger, with sexual abuse offences recorded by police where the child was under the age of four rising by 45% in recent years. On average, victims only disclose their abuse after 26 years, the IICSA said.

Professor Alexis Jay, chairwoman of the inquiry, said: "For too long, child sexual abuse has been considered a problem of the past, despite lifelong impacts on its young victims.

"Its extent cannot be underestimated; the sexual abuse of children is an epidemic that leaves tens of thousands of victims in its poisonous wake and some will never recover.

"Across our investigations ... we heard time and time again how allegations of abuse were ignored, victims were blamed and institutions prioritised their reputations over the protection of children.

"The nature and scale of the abuse we encountered were horrifying and deeply disturbing. As a society, we simply cannot file it away and consider it a historical aberration when so much of what we learned suggests it is an ever-growing problem, exacerbated by the current and future threat of the internet.

Read more: Tories need reminding that Boris Johnson is 'unfit for office,' Sir Keir Starmer tells LBC

"I urge the UK government, the Welsh Government and all other relevant institutions to implement the inquiry's recommendations as a matter of urgency.

"Unless we are prepared to accept a world where our children, and their children, are always in danger of becoming victims of this terrible crime, action must be taken immediately."

A victim of sexual abuse and alleged grooming in Rotherham in 2014
A victim of sexual abuse and alleged grooming in Rotherham in 2014. Picture: Getty

When asked about the implications of the Prime Minister Liz Truss' resignation on the findings, Prof Jay later told the PA news agency: "Perhaps from a rather selfish perspective it's unfortunate that it may perhaps take attention away from this hugely important report."

The inquiry looked at 15 areas scrutinising institutional responses to child sexual abuse - including investigations into abuse in Westminster and the church - and more than 7,000 victims took part.

Read more: Harry Dunn’s parents weep in court as they hear US spy’s wife Anne Sacoolas admit killing the motorcyclist by careless driving

Some 325 days of public hearings saw testimony from 725 witnesses - including three former prime ministers, an ex-director general of MI5, victims, senior police officers and church leaders - while 2.5 million pages of evidence were processed and scores of reports published with 87 recommendations already made as a result.

Six previous recommendations put forward by the inquiry were reissued in the final report as they had not been "properly addressed or acted upon by those to whom they were directed".

Alexis Jay speaking to a Commons select committee in 2016
Alexis Jay speaking to a Commons select committee in 2016. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile NSPCC chief executive Sir Peter Wanless said: "This must be a defining moment for child protection. We now need political leadership to turn this inquiry into lasting change."

In his first full day in the job, Home Secretary Grant Shapps said his department would act on the report, saying "there is much more to do".

The government will respond within six months, when all of the recommendations have been considered, the Home Office said.

Theresa May launched the inquiry in 2015
Theresa May launched the inquiry in 2015. Picture: Getty

Mr Shapps praised the victims who came forward as part of the inquiry and said their "bravery will not be forgotten", adding: "I will keep their voices front and centre in everything I do and I will ensure that the findings of the inquiry, and their invaluable testimonies, are acted upon.

"To date, we have already taken action to tackle this abhorrent crime and learn from the lessons of the past, but I know there is much more to do. This is the start of a new chapter in our efforts to put an end to this terrible crime.

"I want to give assurances - where we can act quicker, we will."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

1

Analysis: Sunak and Mordaunt are leadership favourites, but Penny has the edge, Theo Usherwood writes

David Davis said Boris Johnson would not be 'qualified' to tackle the problems the UK faces

David Davis says Boris Johnson should 'go back to the beach' as former PM 'eyes leadership bid'

Liz Truss after her resignation statement today

Analysis by Iain Dale: Tories must get a grip or face election wipeout - but the die may already be cast

LBC presenter Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: 'Should the Tories be able to foist another leader on this country?'

Sir Keir Starmer said he wanted to remind Tories that Boris Johnson was unfit for office as PM

Tories need reminding that Boris Johnson is 'unfit for office,' Sir Keir Starmer tells LBC

Amazon

Amazon faces class action lawsuit in the UK over Buy Box

Boris Johnson and Rachel Johnson

'Wild horses won't stop Boris if he wants to run again': Rachel Johnson on former PM's possible plans to run for PM

Krishnan Guru-Murthy has apologised following the off-air remark

Channel 4 presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy suspended after being caught swearing at Tory minister Steve Baker

Russia Ukraine War

Russia seeks to regain ground and hits Ukraine’s infrastructure

Lightning strikes over London, July 2013

Met Office issues thunderstorm weather warning across the UK, as Brits hit with flooding and hard winds

Rishi Sunak (l), Boris Johnson (c) and Penny Morduant (r) among the favourities to Lizz Truss

Boris Johnson ‘plans to run for PM’ as Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt set to fight it out for No10

1

Why are the November 2022 rail strikes happening and when are they?

Elnaz Rekabi

Iran’s Olympic chief claims climber will face no punishment

The pound rose as news of Liz Truss's resignation hit markets

Pound value shoots up as Liz Truss quits as PM

Penny Mordaunt, Rishi Sunak or Boris Johnson: Who could replace Liz Truss?

Penny Mordaunt, Rishi Sunak or Boris Johnson: Who could replace Liz Truss?

Calls are mounting for Truss to forego her £115,000 annual expenses allowance given to all former PMs

Furious Brits share anger over £115,000 Public Duty Costs Allowance for Truss - after just weeks as PM

Latest News

See more Latest News

MPs have reacted to Liz Truss' resignation

MPs call for general election 'now' after Liz Truss quits following just 45 days in office

Harry Dunn was killed after a car crashed into his motorbike on August 27, 2019

Harry Dunn’s parents weep in court as they hear US spy’s wife Anne Sacoolas admit killing the motorcyclist by careless driving
Italian palace

Italy’s feuding right-wing leaders look to form government

Prime Minister Liz Truss announces her resignation

Read in full: Liz Truss's resignation speech

Liz Truss has handed in her resignation after just 45 days as PM

Liz Truss quits after 45 days making her the shortest serving PM in history after mini-budget chaos and Tory in-fighting
Woman in bee protection suit arrested

Woman charged with setting swarm of bees on deputies at eviction

RAF Rivet Joint

Russian fighter jet fires missile near unarmed RAF plane patrolling over Black Sea

Sadiq Khan has been criticised over his flights

Sadiq Khan criticised 'for flying equivalent of 14 round-the-world trips' as he promotes climate initiatives
The IICSA has called for a "national redress scheme"

Child sexual abuse repeatedly covered up in Westminster, schools and churches, scathing report finds
Pregnant woman

Covid-19 linked to increase in US pregnancy-related deaths

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Liz Tryss

'We need a general election now': Shelagh Fogarty's instant reaction to Liz Truss' resignation
'They've moved with great speed and their customary brutality': Andrew Marr reacts to Liz Truss's resignation

'They've moved with great speed and their customary brutality': Andrew Marr reacts to Liz Truss's resignation
‘They’re toast!’: LBC callers tell Nick Ferrari the government is being ‘laughed at’ now

‘They’re toast!’: LBC callers tell Nick Ferrari the government is being ‘laughed at’ now

"The police have just got to move in and remove them as soon as possible"

Eco-protesters should be 'removed as soon as possible’ says Former Met Commissioner

Foreign Secretary says Iranian regime 'trying to blame everybody but themselves' as oppression of people 'bubbling up'

Foreign Secretary says Iranian regime trying to blame 'everybody but themselves' as oppression of people 'bubbling up'
This caller tells James O'Brien that she's wearing her dead mother's clothes

'I’m down to wearing my deceased mother's clothes': Caller reveals her desperate attempts to save money
Rail strikes

Rail strikes expected after 'intransigent negotiations', said former transport adviser Andrew Gilligan
Remorseful Liz Truss voter says Tory leadership vote should not have been given to ‘people like us’

Remorseful Liz Truss voter says Tory leadership vote should not have been given to ‘people like us’
'Liz Truss has made a commitment, Ben Wallace wants to stick to it, Jeremy Hunt's not sure, somethings got to give.'

'They’ve got themselves in another mess': Journalist on concerns towards PM's pledge of financial military support
'I would sacrifice myself for the future of our generations to come.'

Climate action supporter says her and family would sacrifice themselves in eco protest

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit