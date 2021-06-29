Breaking News

Sgt Matt Ratana: Man, 23, charged with murder of police officer

A man has been charged with the murder of Sergeant Matt Ratana. Picture: Met Police

By Kate Buck

A man has been charged with the murder of Sergeant Matt Ratana.

Louis de Zoysa, 23, from Surrey was charged with the murder of Sgt Ratana, who died after being shot inside Croydon Custody Centre.

De Zoysa has also been charged with the possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

Since the incident, de Zoysa has remained in hospital in a stable, non-life threatening condition.

Police have been in close liaison with his medical team and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) throughout.

Recent changes to his condition and a charging decision by the CPS have resulted in de Zoysa being charged with murder and the other offences this afternoon (Tuesday, 29 June).

He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 30 June via video link.

Sgt Ratana's partner and son have been informed of the news.

The Monday after his death, Sergeant Ratana's colleagues paid a touching tribute to him by buying a McDonald's breakfast and saving a chair for what should have been a shift together.

Sergeant Richard Lovelock said that although the gesture was "daft", it was inspired by a "touching moment" that had helped the team come to terms with Sgt Ratana's death.

"Matt was one of those familiar faces, he certainly wasn't frightened of doing the overtime and he wasn't frightened to travel," Sgt Lovelock said.