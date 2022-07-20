Shaky Putin twitches as he greets Turkish President amid ongoing rumours of ill health

Vladimir Putin has been filmed twitching and visibly uncomfortable with his legs shaking has speculation continues over his health.

Putin, 69, was visibly uncomfortable as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan kept him waiting ahead of their sit down in Tehran.

Putin can be seen shifting his weight and with a facial tic as he awaits the arrival of the Turkish President.

Putin has been faced with claims he is suffering from Parkinson’s or possibly terminal cancer.

Government official Anton Gerashchenko posted on Telegram: "Erdogan made Putin wait during the meeting in Tehran.

"The whole spectrum of emotions of the humiliated and insulted Führer is on his face. The bunker is indeed the best place to stay with such a face."

Anti-Putin Telegram channel General SVR suggested that Putin had needed regular "rest" under medical supervision during his short visit to Iran.

Sir Tony Radakin, the UK's chief of the Defence Staff, has said any claim that Putin is either ill or could be assassinated are “wishful thinking.”

Sir Tony said "I think some of these comments that 'he's not well' or 'surely someone is going to assassinate him', they're wishful thinking."

He said, "nobody at the top [of the Russian government] has the motivation to challenge President Putin" and said the country would continue to threaten the West for years.