Shamima Begum 'knew what she was doing', MI5 agent tells court as lawyer claims she was 'child trafficking victim'

22 November 2022, 10:41 | Updated: 22 November 2022, 10:42

Shemima Begum
Shemima Begum. Picture: PA

By Stephen Rigley

ISIS bride Shamima Begum "knew what she was doing" when she travelled to Syria to join Islamic State, a senior MI5 officer told her citizenship appeal.

The 23-year-old's lawyers had told the court that Begum was "cynically recruited and groomed" when she was 15, before being trafficked for sexual exploitation by the terror group in 2015.

Begum has launched a fresh attempt to have her British citizenship restored after then-home secretary Sajid Javid revoked it in 2019 when she was found in a Syrian refugee camp.

Begum is challenging the Home Office's decision to remove her British citizenship, with her lawyers arguing that the department had a legal duty to investigate whether the then-teenager was a victim of trafficking when the decision was made.

Her lawyers said Begum's case was a "paradigm example of child trafficking for the purposes of sexual exploitation and forced child marriage".

Begum, now 23, was 15 when she and two other east London schoolgirls travelled to join the so-called Islamic State group in February 2015.

Her British citizenship was revoked on national security grounds shortly after she was found, nine months pregnant, in a Syrian refugee camp in February 2019.

On the first day of a five-day hearing at the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) - where a proportion of the proceedings are expected to be in private - an MI5 officer only known as Witness E gave some evidence in public.

Dan Squires KC, part of Begum's legal team, asked the officer whether they had discussed talking to a trafficking expert while considering Begum's case.

Shemima Begum speaking during an interview after leaving IS
Shemima Begum speaking during an interview after leaving IS. Picture: Video

Speaking from behind a screen, the officer said they could not answer the question publicly, but later said it was "worth remembering the context" of the terrorist organisation's acts around 2015.

The officer said the groups' actions around the time included large terror attacks and the public beheadings of multiple people - including journalist James Foley and aid worker Peter Kassig in 2014.

"It is inconceivable someone would not know what Isil was doing as a terrorist organisation at the time," they continued.

Shemima Begum speaking to BBC during an interview
Shemima Begum speaking to BBC during an interview. Picture: BBC

The witness noted Begum was predicted high grades in her exams, suggesting she was "intelligent", "articulate" and likely capable of critical thinking".

They added: "In some respects yes, I do think she would have known what she was doing and would have had agency in doing so."

Witness E later said that MI5 are experts in national security threats, not trafficking.

"We consider whether someone is a threat and it is important to note we recognise that victims can be threats if someone is a victim of trafficking," they added.

At the start of Monday's hearing, Samantha Knights KC, also for Begum, said the woman had been "persuaded, influenced and affected with her friends by a determined and effective Isis propaganda machine".

In written submissions, Mr Squires and Ms Knights said Begum's case was a "paradigm example of child trafficking for the purposes of sexual exploitation and forced child marriage".

"She was following a well-known pattern by which Isis cynically recruited and groomed female children, as young as 14, so that they could be offered as 'wives' to adult men."

Her lawyers said that the Home Office deprived Begum of her citizenship "without seeking to investigate and determine, still less consider, whether she was a child victim of trafficking and whether there were failures by public authorities in the UK to prevent her being trafficked".

"What evidence is available shows that rather than viewing the appellant as a victim, a child that was manipulated and exploited, the Home Secretary proceeded on the basis that she acted 'voluntarily' in travelling to Syria and aligning with Isis," the lawyers added.

Sir James Eadie KC, for the Home Office, said in written submissions that the Security Services "continue to assess that Ms Begum poses a risk to national security".

"This is a case about national security," he said, later adding: "This is not a case about trafficking."

Sir James said that Begum "travelled, aligned and stayed in Syria for four years" and that she only left IS-controlled territory for safety reasons "and not because of a genuine disengagement from the group".

He continued: "When she did emerge, and gave multiple press interviews shortly before the Secretary of State decided to deprive her of her citizenship, she expressed no remorse and said she did not regret joining Isil, acknowledging that she was aware of the nature of the group when she travelled."

The hearing in London marks the second part of Begum's SIAC case, following a ruling in February 2020 that the Home Office did not unlawfully leave her stateless by revoking her British citizenship.

The hearing before Mr Justice Jay is due to finish on Friday with a decision expected in writing at a later date.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

LGBT supporters have had rainbow bucket hats confiscated by Qatari security

Harry Redknapp wades into World Cup LGBT row as Qataris step up crackdown on rainbow flags

Indonesia Earthquake

Indonesia earthquake death toll rises to 252 as more bodies found

Railway disruptions due to engineering works and potential further strikes

Christmas rail chaos alert: Key routes cancelled for repairs - as union plans further strikes over pay

Two elderly women walk towards the Kyiv train at Kherson station

Ukrainians braced for bleak winter as blackouts set to continue until March

Police issued CCTV (inset left) of a man they want to trace after Takayo (inset right) was knifed to death at carnival

Police investigating murder of Bristol rapper at Notting Hill Carnival issue CCTV of man they want to trace

Iran locator map

Iran enriching uranium to 60% purity at Fordo site

Roberto Maroni

Long-serving Italian politician Roberto Maroni dies at 67

A beach in Crete

Rescue under way as hundreds stranded on boat drifting off Crete

China Fire

Welding sparks blamed for fire at China chemical wholesaler that killed 38

Festive treat: Taxpayers will pay for MPs' Christmas parties

MPs can put Christmas parties on expenses for the first time - just no booze

Gloucestershire Hospitals was one of the six trusts given the 'red' rating

One in five NHS trusts branded ‘red’ for baby death rates

Roger Pearce working in the gallery

ITV Sport boss Roger Pearce dies in Qatar after travelling for World Cup work

Solomon Islands Earthquake

Magnitude 7.0 earthquake shocks Solomon Islands but no major damage

Tom Parker and his widow Kelsey Parker with inset of Sean Boggans

The Wanted singer Tom Parker's widow Kelsey finds new love with man who was jailed for killing stranger with one punch

People queue up to buy last issue of Apple Daily

Six Apple Daily staff plead guilty to collusion in Hong Kong

In this image taken from video footage run by China's CCTV, an industrial wholesaler burns in Anyang in central China's Henan province

At least 38 killed in fire at industrial wholesaler in central China

Latest News

See more Latest News

The 44-year-old geography teacher had an eight-month affair with the student

Grammar School teacher, 44, who had sex with student, receives lifetime teaching ban 14 years after affair
Keir Starmer is set to tell business chiefs to end cheap labour as Rishi Sunak rebuffs CBI calls to ease stance on migration

Keir Starmer will warn business chiefs to end 'cheap labour' as Rishi Sunak quashes calls to ease migration laws
A man looks at the Independent Square in Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine tells civilians to leave liberated areas before winter

Helen Kane was found behind the wheel of the marked police vehicle, which also contained 3 dogs and was discovered by a member of the public in the middle of the day

On-duty police officer found cradling a wine bottle whilst asleep at the wheel was three times over limit
Emergency workers help injured shoppers after a car drove into an Apple store in Hingham

One dead and 16 hurt as car crashes into front of Apple store

Cain Velasquez, right, appears for his arraignment

Ex-UFC champion Cain Velasquez pleads not guilty to attempted murder

Wales held the USA to a 1-1 draw in their opening World Cup match

Wales hold USA to 1-1 draw in opening World Cup game amid LGBTQ controversy

Indonesia earthquake survivors

Earthquake topples buildings and kills ‘at least 162’ on Indonesia’s Java island

Corinne Redhead, 29, initially denied any misconduct allegations

Female prison officer who gave birth to inmate's baby jailed for two years after birth certificate exposed fling
Activists outside the Maltese law courts

Malta plans to ease EU’s strictest anti-abortion law

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari 22/11/22

LBC caller: 'It's embarrassing, the bigotry being thrown at Qatar!'

footballers

Tom Swarbrick: Too much is placed on footballers to be reflective of our values

‘It’s a lazy term’: Shelagh Fogarty reacts to PM’s comments to business chiefs on ‘best and brightest’

‘It’s a lazy term’: Shelagh Fogarty reacts to PM’s ‘best and brightest’ immigration plan

James O’Brien critiques opponents of Joe Lycett ‘shredding’ £10,000

James O’Brien takes aim at virtueless opponents of Joe Lycett ‘shredding’ £10K

james gesture

James O'Brien defends the England team's 'powerful gestures' against Qatar's 'rancid regime'
David Lammy slams Tory government

‘They've made our economy the slowest growing in the G7’, says David Lammy as he slams 12 years of Tory rule
'He didn't make it to his third birthday': Housing campaigner Kwajo Tweneboa calls for 'criminal charges' in death Awaab Ishak

'He didn't make it to his third birthday': Housing activist calls for justice in death of 'innocent' Awaab Ishak
'Brexit has been a disaster': says Brexiteer

'Brexit has been a disaster': Brexiteer says UK needs to rejoin EU to gain economic growth

‘I worry for working people’, says former Sun Editor on 10.1% Universal Credit rise

‘I worry for working people’, says former Sun Editor on 10.1% Universal Credit rise

‘It just doesn’t feel very Tory’: Andrew Castle asks Tory MP to explain the positives of the Autumn Statement

‘It just doesn’t feel very Tory’: Andrew Castle asks Conservative MP to explain the positives of the Autumn Statement

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit