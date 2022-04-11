Shanghai residents scream as they are trapped in apartments in 'zero covid' lockdown

11 April 2022, 09:42 | Updated: 11 April 2022, 10:46

By Asher McShane

Desperate people in Shanghai have been filmed screaming out of their windows after an authoritarian Covid-19 lockdown was imposed last month.

China's largest city and financial centre has been under lockdown for weeks. Residents are only allowed to leave their homes once a day to collect food, and infected Chinese children have been separated from their parents.

The city is going through China's worst outbreak in two years.

Xi Jinping’s zero-Covid policy aims to eliminate the virus through restrictions on movement, mass testing and centralised quarantine of patients.

However public health officials have issued warnings that the Omicron Covid variant is so infectious that it cannot be wiped out by lockdowns.

Health authorities have discharged more than 11,000 recovered Covid-19 patients and emphasised that they must be allowed to return home despite the draconian lockdown.

Wu Jinglei, director of the Shanghai Health Commission, said: "We hope their family and community will not worry about them or discriminate against them."

The city of 26 million people has reported 1,006 confirmed infections and nearly 24,000 asymptomatic cases in the last 24 hours.

Shanghai has been under lockdown since March 28, and authorities said on Saturday that the strict measures would be lifted in areas with no new cases in the last 14 days following another round of mass testing.

The United States on Saturday advised its citizens to reconsider traveling to China due to "arbitrary enforcement" of local laws and Covid-19 restrictions, particularly in Hong Kong, Jilin province and Shanghai.

US officials cited a risk of "parents and children being separated".

Foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian, said in response that China was "strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to the US side's groundless accusation against China's epidemic response".

"It should be pointed out that China's anti-epidemic policies are science-based and effective, and we are fully confident that Shanghai and other places in China will prevail over the new wave of the epidemic," said Zhao.

Meanwhile, Shanghai authorities said that they have secured daily supplies for residents from online platforms, according to state-owned newspaper Global Times, following complaints about deliveries of food and other basic necessities as the lockdown enters its third week.

Residents have resorted to group buying of groceries because they are not allowed to leave their buildings.

Posts circulating on social media platforms such as Weibo also show that some residents have not been able to have their food orders delivered, while others posted online that they are running out of food.

Some people said that as soon as you go to the grocery shopping app, a day's orders are already filled.

According to the Global Times, platforms such as JD.com as well as Alibaba's Ele.me delivery apps are working with authorities to ensure that everyone has access to vegetables, fruits and other produce.

Erjiefang, an area in the capital Beijing, was classified as high-risk on Saturday after eight local Covid-19 infections were reported there over the past two weeks.

In Guangzhou, primary and middle schools will switch to online learning starting on Monday after the metropolis of 18 million north west of Hong Kong registered 23 local infections since Friday, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The NHS Confederation wants a return to mask use

NHS chiefs call for return of masks and limits on indoor mixing

The UK has warned white phosphorus (left) could be used to attack besieged Mariupol

Putin might resort to 'phosphorus bombs' in effort to seize Mariupol, UK warns

People across the UK face soaring energy bills

Big Power Switch Off - what is it and when is the next one?

The wedding celebrations included a wedding brunch

Inside Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham's £2.7m lavish star-studded Florida wedding

George Eustice defended Priti Patel when grilled by Nick Ferrari

Ukraine visa scheme isn't a 'shambles' - Priti Patel is on the case, says George Eustice

Macron will go head-to-head with far-right Le Pen for French presidency

Macron vows to 'block off the far-Right' in French presidential battle with Le Pen

Drivers are being told to travel at night to avoid the worst of the Bank Holiday traffic

Drive at night to avoid bank holiday travel chaos, Easter holidaymakers warned

The Queen has opened up about her experience with Covid

Queen admits feeling 'tired and exhausted' after frightening Covid battle

Rishi Sunak has written to Boris Johnson over his ministerial declarations

Sunak fights for job after referring himself to sleaze watchdog over wife's tax affairs

Emmanuel Macron will face far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in the presidential election

Emmanuel Macron will go head-to-head with Marine Le Pen in run-off for presidency

A killer who transitioned from male to female now wants to identify as a baby

Transgender shoelace killer now identifies as a baby and demands prison provides nappies

Brits look set to bask in the sunshine this Easter Bank Holiday with highs of 20C forecast

Easter Scorcher: UK to be hotter than Greece as Bank Holiday temperatures soar to 20C

Eco mob cause UK fuel shortage due to protests

Eco mob cause UK fuel shortage as one in three petrol stations in the South close

A Metropolitan Police officer has been slashed on his arm after attending a report of a man wielding a machete

Man arrested for attempted murder after Met cop 'slashed with a machete' in east London

The fire broke out in Preston

Man, 24, arrested on suspicion of arson after blaze leaves two young children in hospital

Mr Malthouse spoke on Swarbrick on Sunday

'HMRC could look into Rishi Sunak's wife's finances' policing minister tells LBC

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pakistan Politics

Pakistani Parliament to elect new PM after Imran Khan is ousted
France Presidential Election

Macron and Le Pen begin duel to become French president

France Presidential Election

Macron and far-right rival Le Pen set for run-off in French election
Volodymyr Zelensky gestures while seated

Volodymyr Zelensky says next few days of war are crucial

People queuing to vote in the French elections

France goes to the polls as Macron faces strong challenge from Le Pen
Chinese Y-20 transport aircraft

Serbia takes delivery of advanced Chinese anti-aircraft missile system
Collection of stuffed animals

Police probe collection of stuffed wild animals including endangered species
Vladimir Putin and General Alexander Dvornikov

Putin appoints general ‘with record of brutality’ to lead army against Ukraine
Testing for Covid in China

Thousands of recovered Covid patients sent home despite lockdown in Shanghai
Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian forces dig in ahead of expected Russian onslaught

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Wes Streeting blasts Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid over tax affairs

Wes Streeting blasts Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid over tax affairs
'I can't feel positive emotions': NHS conversion therapy survivor begs govt for full ban

'I can't feel positive emotions': NHS conversion therapy survivor begs govt for full ban
'No civilians were killed by Russian missiles': Watch Russian news host's outrageous interview with Tom Swarbrick

'No civilians were killed by our missiles': Watch Russian news host's outrageous interview
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 10/4 | Watch again

Putin's ultimate goal is to exterminate the Ukrainian people - former Ukrainian PM

Putin's ultimate goal is to exterminate the Ukrainian people - former Ukrainian PM
James O'Brien caller describes "horrible limbo" as she awaits Homes for Ukraine outcome

James O'Brien caller describes 'horrible limbo' as she awaits Homes for Ukraine outcome
'Some women will have penises': Emily Thornberry pressed on Labour trans row

'Some women will have penises': Emily Thornberry pressed on Labour trans row
Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 07/04 | Watch again

'What a disgrace': Nick Ferrari issues passionate rant on Homes for Ukraine scheme

'What a disgrace': Nick Ferrari's passionate rant on Homes for Ukraine scheme
Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 06/04 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police