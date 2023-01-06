'I'm gonna face that fear': Shania Twain speaks out over being abused by her stepfather aged 10

6 January 2023, 00:21

Shania Twain has spoken more about the abuse she suffered aged 10
Shania Twain has spoken more about the abuse she suffered aged 10. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Shania Twain has spoken further about the sexual abuse she suffered from her stepfather aged 10.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The singer, 57, recalled the horrific crime during a new interview on Thursday, saying the trauma has lasted and that she had felt embarrassed about her body.

She explained why she went with nude photography for the cover of her album Queen of Me: "I'm the boss of me."

The That Don't Impress Me Much singer said: "It's really about saying I was abused as a kid.

"My stepfather would fondle me up on the top and make me go without a shirt and I was already maturing.

"This cringy, horrible, wanting to escape being in my own skin."

She added: "I don't love looking at myself in the mirror with the lights on or looking at the mirror at all at my body. So I said listen, I'm gonna face that fear."

She wants to start loving herself "in my own skin" and not be shy of it.

Read more: Sex, drugs and a royal row: Palace stays silent as Harry unleashes bombshell revelations in new memoir Spare

"Loving who you are. I'm my own royalty. I'm the boss of me, and I'm responsible for the decisions I make, for what I say, for what I do.

"It's a statement of self-confidence that I've grown into more over the last few years."

The five-time Grammy winning artist's stepfather, Jerry, died in a car crash with her mother Sharon in 1987.

Ms Twain had a tough upbringing in a violent home which sometimes ran out of food or power. She previously detailed the abuse in 2018.

"I feel the sexual abuse goes hand in hand with the physical and psychological abuse when it’s somebody you know. I learned to block it out," she said.

"Abusers need to manipulate you, whether it’s before or after, and what I said to myself is: ‘OK, there’s something wrong with this person and that person is not well.'"

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The royals have stayed quiet about Harry's memoir

Sex, drugs and a royal row: Palace stays silent as Harry unleashes bombshell revelations in new memoir Spare

Obit Oldest Person in US

Iowa woman believed to be oldest in US dies aged 115

The US Capitol in Washington

Stalemate continues as McCarthy fails again to win House speakership

This October 17 2019 frame grab from video provided by the Mexican government shows Ovidio Guzman Lopez at the moment of his detention, in Culiacan, Mexico

Mexico arrests son of drug lord ‘El Chapo’ ahead of Biden visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russia’s Putin orders 36-hour weekend ceasefire in Ukraine

Harry did not reveal details about the woman's identity

Harry claims woman 'with powers' passed message from Diana saying he was 'living the life she couldn't'

The coach 'depicts enslaved people', the committee has said.

Speaker's State Coach used for Charles and Diana's wedding tagged in 'woke' Parliamentary review for links to slave trade
Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022

Idaho murder suspect’s DNA ‘found at crime scene’

Harry has recounted how he lost his virginity in 2001

Harry recalls how he lost virginity in field near busy pub to older woman 'who treated me like a young stallion'

The nursery has been shut

Six women arrested after 'suspicious' death of one-year-old boy at nursery

Police were called to reports of a sink hole on Kingston Road

Huge sinkhole opens up in south-west London as road closures expected 'for days'

Mr Budanov hopes Putin will die soon

'I am sure Putin has cancer and will die soon', Ukraine spy chief says

An Irish UN peacekeeper stands next to the coffin draped by the United Nations flag of his comrade Private Sean Rooney who was killed during a confrontation with residents near the southern town of Al

Lebanon charges seven suspects over killing of Irish peacekeeping soldier

Charles joked about who Harry's dad was, he has claimed.

Charles joked 'Who is your real father?' amid rumour Harry was Diana and her ex-lover James Hewitt's child, book claims

An empty vehicle is surrounded by floodwaters on a road in Oakland, California

‘Bomb cyclone’ brings damaging winds and rain to California

Harry admitted taking cocaine in tell-all memoir Spare

Prince Harry admits taking cocaine as a teenager 'to feel different'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Orthodox Christian Christmas is celebrated on January 7

Vladimir Putin orders 36-hour Christmas truce as Ukraine says Russian forces must leave first
Tarek Namouz, 43, sent thousands of pounds in Covid funds to Islamic State fighters

Rapist barber jailed for 12 years after sending thousands of pounds from COVID grants to ISIS
Grant Shapps said that the Government would introduce the bill "quickly"

Government introduces anti-strike legislation to 'ensure basic level of service' during walkouts
The nursery has since been closed by Ofsted

Six women arrested after death of boy, 1, at West Midlands nursery

Babis Anagnostopoulos suffocated Caroline Crouch in front of their baby

Greek pilot strangled British wife to cover up drug smuggling, says her father

Kevin McCarthy talks to colleagues during a sixth round of voting in the House chamber

Kevin McCarthy pressured to ‘figure out’ speaker race

Local residents carry the body of a 20-year-old man killed in Russian shelling in Kherson, Ukraine, on Thursday January 5 2023

Kyiv rebuffs Russia church head’s call for truce in Ukraine

Prince Harry said Camilla seemed 'bored' the first time they met

Harry and William 'begged' Charles not to marry Camilla fearing she would become their 'wicked stepmother'
Scott Dunster, 38, tracked down the fraudster.

Vigilante dad forced to take law into his own hands as he chases down fraudster to make citizen's arrest
The leak comes ahead of Spare's release next week

Harry brands William his 'arch nemesis' and says he has always been in competition with 'beloved brother'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick

'It's not acceptable': Tom Swarbrick gives his take on rail workers strikes

The Conservatives are 'manipulating people' with their 'evil genius' says LBC caller

The Conservatives are 'manipulating people' with their 'evil genius' says LBC caller

Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr says Keir Starmer is doubling down on 'Gordon Brown' approach in attempt to 'change' politics
'At what point does political negligence become criminal?': Carol Vorderman criticises Rishi Suank

Carol Vorderman slams Rishi Suank after 'maths until 18' plan

James O'Briens 5 HUGE pledges

In the spirit of Rishi Sunak, James O'Brien pitches five HUGE pledges of his own

James O'Brien

'Sunak's like a supply teacher desperately trying to be cool or Will from The Inbetweeners', says James O'Brien
Rachel Reeves wealth tax

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves reveals she doesn't 'have any plans to introduce wealth taxes'
Nick Ferrari LBC

'Can we just bring back cottage hospitals!': Nick Ferrari calls for retro solution to NHS bed blocking
Tom Swarbs

'Increasing workers wages would cause the greatest unkindness to everyone', says Defence Minister
Caller ‘involved’ in scams received ‘karma’ when his father was defrauded

Caller ‘involved’ in scams received ‘karma’ when his father was defrauded

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit