CCTV captures shocking moment dog leaps and attacks man leaving him with arm injuries as car drives into animal

The dog attack was caught on camera. Picture: Twitter

By Will Taylor

This is the shocking moment a dog leaps and attacks a man and forces him into the road before a driver runs into the animal.

CCTV footage caught the attack in Sheffield, in which a man with a blue jacket walking his black dog has to pick up his pet as a golden-brown dog bites him.

During the struggle, he falls into a busy road just after cars pass, but the dog does not let up, biting his arm.

The man manages to get back onto the pavement before a red car drives towards the dog on the pavement.

The black dog runs off and is followed by the golden dog and the man, who was injured on his arm and chest, follows.

His injuries are not life-threatening.

South Yorkshire Police said the dog appeared to be "dangerously out of control" and said it believed the animal leapt a fence to launch its attack on Tuesday afternoon.

Firearms officers swooped on the scene and police managed to trap it and capture it before taking it away.

Chief Inspector Emma Cheney said: "We know these incidents will cause concern among those who live near the location, and for those who witnessed the incident this would have been upsetting.

"We want to reassure people the dog has been seized and removed while we carry out our enquiries and determine exactly what happened.

Read more: XL Bullies will not face a cull, Britain's top animal adviser confirms amid fears for dogs' future after ban

"All incidents of this nature are treated with the utmost diligence, and we will investigate thoroughly to ensure the community is kept safe.

"We would like to thank members of the public and medical staff who came to the aid of the victim, who has been taken to hospital for treatment at this time."

The attack comes amid intense focus on dog attacks as the government decided to ban the XL Bully breed.

It will outlaw the animal - making if the fifth illegal dog in the UK - after a spate of vicious attacks, but owners who insist the breed is usually good natured have been left distraught.

They will need to comply with specific conditions to keep the animal as the new rules kick in.

Detectives have asked anyone who saw the attack or has CCTV to get in touch by calling 101, using the South Yorkshire Police website using incident number 716.