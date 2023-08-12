'Kind and gentle' special needs school driver, 74, stabbed to death while walking dog, as woman, 32, charged with murder

Roger Leadbeater was stabbed to death. Picture: South Yorkshire Police/Google Maps

By Kit Heren

A woman has been charged with murder after a special needs school driver in his 70s was stabbed to death in Sheffield.

Roger Leadbeater was stabbed to death while walking his springer spaniel Max in an area of parkland in the south-east of the south Yorkshire city on Wednesday evening, local police said.

Emma Borowy, of Fearnhead Close in Bolton, was charged with murder. She has been remanded in custody to appear before Sheffield Magistrate's Court on Saturday.

"Roger was a 74-year-old man out walking his beloved dog, Max, when his life was taken in the most brutal and cruel way. Even as Roger lay fatally injured, Max never left his side.

"Roger doted on his family and was a good, hard working and decent man. Even at 74, he still worked for Sheffield City Council, driving children to school with special needs.

Roger Leadbeater. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

He was killed in Shortbrook Close in Sheffield. Picture: Google Maps

"As a family, we can barely believe such a kind, gentle soul could be taken in such a way."

Officers were called just before 11pm on Wednesday to reports a man had been stabbed in the chest.

Mr Leadbeater was declared dead at the scene and a post-mortem examination concluded he died from multiple stab wounds.