Sheffield Utd investigating after video purportedly showing player in altercation shared online

The video allegedly shows Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie in an altercation. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

Sheffield United has said it is investigating after footage was shared online purportedly showing striker Oli McBurnie in an altercation with a man in the street.

The video, which has been viewed on Twitter nearly a million times, shows a brief confrontation involving people shouting at each other.

It also appears to show a mobile phone being knocked out of someone's hand before being stamped on.

The recently relegated Premier League club said in a statement: "Officials at Sheffield United are aware of the video circulating on social media and are currently investigating."

North Yorkshire Police said the incident - reported to have been filmed in Knaresborough, Harrogate - had not been reported to its officers.

A spokeswoman said: "We would encourage anyone involved in this incident to report it to the police so the circumstances surrounding the incident can be established and support offered to the victim."

Warning: The video below contains some explicit language

Last year, the Premier League footballer, who also plays for Scotland, was fined £28,500 for drink-driving after a police officer spotted him reaching an "idiotic" speed in his high-powered Audi.

The 24-year-old forward appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court where he admitted the charge and was banned from the roads for 12 months.

Police stopped the £17.5 million football player in his black Audi R8 near his home in Garforth, Leeds, in the early hours of October 2019.