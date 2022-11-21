Shemima Begum is appealing against the removal of her British Citizenship today

Shemima Begum. Picture: PA

By Fran Way

Shemima Begum will be appealing against the removal of her British Citizenship today.

Ms Begum was 15-year-old when she fled East London for Syria with two other schoolgirls Kadiza Sultana and Amira Abase to join the so-called Islamic State (IS) more than seven years ago.

It was claimed the trio were smuggled into Syria by a Canadian Spy. Both the BBC and The Times have reported that Mohammed Al Rasheed, an alleged double agent getting intelligence for Canada while smuggling people to IS, is said to have met the girls in Turkey before taking them over in February 2015.

Ms Saltana was reportedly killed in a Russian air strike and Ms Abase is missing.

Ms Begum has denied any involvement in terrorist activities and is now challenging a Government decision to remove her citizenship.

Shemima Begum speaking during an interview after leaving IS. Picture: Video

It was revoked on national security grounds shortly after she was found, nine months pregnant, in a Syrian refugee camp in February 2019.

Ms Begum is today challenging that decision to remove her British Citizenship in a five-day hearing at the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) in London.

Her legal team previously appeared before the specialist tribunal panel in 2019, arguing that the decision to remove her citizenship was unlawful because it made her stateless.

However, the tribunal ruled that at the time of the decision she was a ‘citizen of Bangladesh by descent’.

A year later, in July 2020, the Court of Appeal ruled that the ‘only way’ in which she could have a ‘fair and affective appeal’ was by coming to the UK herself to peruse that.

But in February 2021 the Supreme Court ruled that she couldn’t be granted permission to enter the UK arguing that it would create a ‘significant’ risk.

Shemima Begum speaking to BBC during an interview. Picture: BBC

Last summer in an interview, Ms Begum said she wanted to be brought back to the UK to face criminal charges and added that she could be a great asset to the UK in fighting against terror.

She said that she’d been groomed to flee to Syria and that she was a dumb and impressionable child.

The appeal hearing begins at 10.30am.