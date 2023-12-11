The Entertainer and Alfie actress Shirley Anne Field dies aged 87

11 December 2023, 17:58

Shirley Anne Field has died
Shirley Anne Field has died. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

The Entertainer and Alfie actress Shirley Anne Field has died aged 87.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The stage and screen star started out as a model in the 1950s but was brought to prominence in the 1960s following her role in The Entertainer opposite the late Laurence Olivier.

Her career spanned five decades with her going on to appear in films including Alfie and Saturday Night And Sunday Morning.

A statement et from her family read: "It is with great sadness that we are sharing the news that Shirley Anne Field passed away peacefully on Sunday 10 December 2023, surrounded by her family and friends.

"Shirley Anne will be greatly missed and remembered for her unbreakable spirit and her amazing legacy spanning more than five decades on stage and screen."

Read more: 'Scrap Rwanda Bill and start again': Tory ERG calls on Sunak to come up with new migrant plan ahead of tomorrow's vote

Read more: Vladimir Putin's main political rival Alexei Navalny 'disappears from prison'

Field in The Entertainer
Field in The Entertainer. Picture: Alamy

Field was born in Forest Gate, Newham, on June 27 1936.

She lost ties with her family for decades after her home was bombed in the Second World War.

As a teenager, Field participated in local beauty contests and was crowned Miss London.

But she said she had never been chasing fame - just hoping her mother would see photos and "find me and want me".

Field and Albert Finney in Saturday Night and Sunday Morning
Field and Albert Finney in Saturday Night and Sunday Morning. Picture: Alamy

The actress later reunited with her mother - who disappeared in southern America - and her extended family.

"I finally met my mother again when I was 38 and discovered my whole other family - three lovely American half-sisters. My mother lived to 98. She had a lot of stamina," she told the Daily Mail in 2015.

In more recent years, Field appeared in Doctors, Last Of The Summer Wine and The Bill.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Poland Politics

Poland’s parliament elects Donald Tusk as prime minister

Trump Capital Trump Capitol Riot

Supreme Court asked to rule on whether Trump can be prosecuted

Rishi Sunak provided evidence to the Covid inquiry today

Sunak Covid Inquiry: Five things we learnt as PM says he's 'deeply sorry' for deaths and defends Eat Out To Help Out

A girl accused of murdering Brianna Ghey has said she turned to see boy Y, also accused, stabbing the victim.

Girl accused of murdering Brianna Ghey ‘saw’ friend stabbing victim after 'hearing scream', court hears

Alexei Navalny

Russian prison officials ‘refuse to say’ where Navalny is, spokeswoman says

Police at scene of Swiss shooting

Two people killed and one wounded as gunman opens fire in Swiss town

Prince Harry has been ordered to pay the Mail on Sunday's publisher's legal fees

Prince Harry ordered to pay Mail on Sunday nearly £50,000 after losing libel case battle

Giuliani Election Trial

Defamation damages trial against Rudy Giuliani begins

Shakira Spencer was 'treated like a slave'

Three people who tortured, starved and beat woman from west London guilty of murder

Poland Politics

Poland’s outgoing government loses confidence vote

Barbie (left) and Oppenheimer (right) lead the 2024 Golden Globe Award nominations

Barbie and Oppenheimer rival for Golden Globe Awards as blockbusters lead 2024 nominations

Alexei Navalny has not been seen in six days

Vladimir Putin's main political rival Alexei Navalny 'disappears from prison'

The security guard was filmed mopping around the homeless man

Homeless man, 25, 'hardly slept' after his sleeping bag was soaked by McDonald's security guard

Josep Borrell

Pressure mounts on Hungary not to veto EU membership talks with Ukraine

Vladimir Putin on a ship

Putin visits shipyard as two new nuclear submarines are commissioned

Clergymen came across the teacher's body on the stage at a nearby church

Teacher found dead at the scene of nativity play at £8,735-a-term school in Notting Hill

Latest News

See more Latest News

Scene of the lift accident

Five people seriously hurt after lift crashes to ground on building site

Tory right-wing group ERG has called on the government to 'pull' its Rwanda immigration bill. Pictured: ERG Chairman Mark Francois and deputy chair David Jones (left) and Rishi Saunk (right)

'Scrap Rwanda Bill and start again': Tory ERG calls on Sunak to come up with new migrant plan ahead of tomorrow's vote
Deveca Rose appeared in court following the deaths of both her sets of twins in a house fire

Mum clutches red toy as she appears in court charged with killing her two sets of twins in house fire
Around 32 million journeys will be made over Christmas

Exact dates you shouldn't travel on over Christmas as 32 million car journeys to take place over festive period
Chinese coastguard using water cannon

Chinese attack on Filipino supply ship was ‘pure aggression’, says general

From the King's Coronation to Barbenheimer - here are the most searched-for terms of 2023.

From the King’s Coronation to Matthew Perry: What were Brits searching for the most in 2023? Check out the full list
Lawyers from right-wing Tory ERG group have claimed the government's Rwanda plans do not go far enough

Tory right-wing ERG reject government's Rwanda plan - claiming Sunak's bill does not go far enough
Farage is coming off the back of a third-placed finish in I'm A Celebrity

'Never say never': Nigel Farage hints he could rejoin Tory party as part of 'dream ticket' with Boris Johnson
Local prosecutors opened a murder investigation.

Gunman kills two and leaves one injured before going on the run in Switzerland shooting

Russian missile strike

Ballistic missiles shot down in latest Russian attack on Kyiv, say Ukrainians

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Endgame has been re-released in the Netherlands after Omid Scobie's book identified two royals

Endgame back on sale in Netherlands with 'hundreds' of changes made - and alleged race row royals' names removed
The Royal family have released their Christmas cards for 2023

William and Kate release family photo for annual Christmas card as Charles and Camilla opt for coronation snap
The Queen supported the idea of Harry keeping security after Megxit

Queen wanted Harry to keep security despite prince's claim he was 'forced' to leave UK after it was downgraded

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit