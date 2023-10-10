Shocking CCTV footage shows moment two people stop to pose for selfie on railway line

The cyclists stopped to take photos on a busy railway line. Picture: Network Rail

By Asher McShane

This is the moment two people were caught on CCTV stopping to take a selfie on a busy railway line.

The two people get off their bikes to stop to take pictures at the Calcot Mill level crossing in West Berkshire.

In the CCTV footage, a woman can be seen sitting down to pose on the section of track, where 130 trains pass through each day at speeds of up to 100mph.

Network Rail issued the footage to highlight the issue of “a concerning rise in the number of trespassers” on the route between Penzance in Cornwall and London’s Paddington station.

Network Rail said the incidents mostly involve children and young people and many take place in Gloucester, Cheltenham, Trowbridge, Bridgwater, Plymouth and in and around Bristol, especially near stations and on level and foot crossings.

Andy Phillips, Network Rail programme manager for route crime, said: “Incidents of trespass on the railway cause issues for everyone using the network, where an individual could sustain life-changing injuries and in the worst-case scenario, loss of life. A photo for social media is never worth the risk of putting yourself in this extremely dangerous situation.

“It is disappointing to see people blatantly disregarding their own and others’ safety. We sincerely urge people to stay off the tracks and ensure they understand the risks of trespassing. Anyone who witnesses any trespass incidents is encouraged to report what they’ve seen to BTP via the text service on 61016.”