Shocking CCTV footage shows machete-wielding gang chasing murder victim

Shocking CCTV footage captured a machete-wielding gang chasing after a man just moments before he was murdered.

Kamali Gabbidon-Lynck was just 19 when he was fatally knifed in a hairdresser’s shop in Wood Green, north London, on February 22.

Video caught moments before his death shows his attackers brandishing huge blades while jumping onto their bicycles to chase him.

On Friday, two men and three teenagers were convicted of Mr Gabbidon-Lynck’s murder and the attempted murder of a second man, aged 20, at the Old Bailey.

Kamali Gabbidon-Lynck was just 19 when he was fatally knifed. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Tyrell Graham, 18, and Sheareem Cookhorn, 21, were found guilty of murder, with Cookhorn also found guilty of possession of a firearm with intent.

Three 17-year-old boys were also convicted of Mr Gabbidon-Lynck’s murder and section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent in relation to the second man.

One of the teens was also found guilty of possession of a knife.

The jury heard the group had been “calculated” in their plan to attack the pair, and had parked a car on the nearby Broadwater Farm Estate to use as a meeting point before and after the attack.

The gang brandished knives outside the Vue cinema complex in Wood Green. Picture: Metropolitan Police

They set off on bicycles to hunt down suspected rival gang members who may also have been out that evening carrying at least five knives (including a machete and a small sword), a handgun and a shotgun between them.

When they arrived at the Vue cinema complex, they spotted the victims, and dropped their bikes to produce their weapons before Cookhorn fired shots at the pair.

A short chase followed which saw the victims’ group divide into two pairs.

After losing two of the victims, the defendants returned to their bicycles and went back after Mr Gabbidon-Lynck and the other victim, who had now run off in different directions.

Tyrell Graham (left) and Sheareem Cookhorn. Picture: Metropolitan Police

They soon caught up with the 20-year-old, stabbing him eight times and shooting him once in the buttock.

However, their attack was interrupted when Mr Gabbidon-Lynck - who had managed to return to his parked car - drove towards the defendants in a failed attempt to frighten them off.

They tried to attack the car and he attempted to escape, but reversed his car into several parked cars before fleeing into the hairdresser’s, where he was killed.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Stancombe, of Specialist Crime North, said: “So desperate were the defendants to continue their petty postcode rivalry, the gang launched their gun and knife attack outside a busy cinema and several restaurants packed with people and children enjoying their Friday night.

The crime scene on Vincent Road. Picture: Metropolitan Police

“Having chased down Kamali and his friend like a pack of animals they set about them with a ferocity I have rarely seen.

“Not content with the damage they had caused that night they then boasted about their murderous exploits in amateurish drill videos.

“In truth, there are no winners, no bragging rights or anything to be proud of. One man is dead, another has life changing injuries, a family is utterly bereft and five young men will spend the best days of their lives behind bars.

“If you are caught up in a gang, or you know someone who is, please take advantage of the support services and diversion schemes available to you - before it’s too late.”