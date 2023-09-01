Shocking footage of police officer smashing car into family vehicle at twice the speed limit, seriously injuring mother of two

1 September 2023, 19:10

Prosecutors release footage of speeding police officer crashing into family car

By Kit Heren

Horrific footage shows a police officer crashing his car into a family vehicle while driving over twice the speed limit, seriously hurting a mother of two.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

PC Harry Chaplin was going at 81mph in a 30mph zone when he smashed into the car of Patrick Mulqueen, who was driving with his wife Claire and their two young children.

Ms Mulqueen was knocked unconscious and suffered a bleed on the brain. Her husband had cuts and bruises, while the children were also bruised.

PC Chaplin, who was responding to a road traffic accident in the Dorset town of Weymouth, was given eight points on his licence. He was also fined, but escaped a driving ban.

The court was shown the dashcam footage of the victim's car being overtaken firstly by a police car with its blue lights flashing and siren on being driven by another officer, Pc Derek Alexander.

Read more: Police driver who followed Cardiff teenagers moments before they crashed and died now under criminal investigation

Read more: Home Office set to make it easier for police chiefs to sack dodgy cops found guilty of misconduct

The vehicle collided with the family car at more than twice the speed limit
The vehicle collided with the family car at more than twice the speed limit. Picture: PA Video

The video then shows the Honda Civic, with its indicator light flashing, turning right and being hit by Chaplin's police vehicle, also with its blue lights and siren on, knocking it on to its side.

Nicholas Cotter, prosecuting, told the court that Chaplin had been driving at between 73mph and 81mph in the 30mph zone - which he said was "excessive" for the residential area even when responding to an accident.

Chaplin, of Weymouth, was originally charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, but the prosecution accepted a guilty plea to the lesser charge of careless driving.

Sentencing Chaplin, Judge Angela Morris said: "The speed you travelled was a serious error of judgment by you."

The police car colliding
The police car colliding. Picture: PA Video

She fined the defendant £307, ordered him to pay a £123 surcharge and £500 compensation to the family.

The judge said that she would not disqualify Chaplin from driving because he was "driving towards a serious RTA and not simply exceeding the speed limit".

She instead imposed eight penalty points on his driving licence.

Ailsa Williamson, defending, said that Chaplin, who was a "highly regarded" officer, had offered to meet the victims to discuss how the accident happened as a form of restorative justice.

The family car was smashed to the side
The family car was smashed to the side. Picture: PA Video

Ms Williamson explained that analysis showed he should have been travelling at 11mph slower in order to have been able to stop in time.

She added: "He was responding to an emergency road traffic accident and it's a case where he has made an error of judgment as to the speed he was travelling but doing so while fulfilling his policing duties to the best of his ability."

Pc Alexander was also initially charged in connection with the accident but the charges were later dropped by the CPS.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rioters, including Dominic Pezzola, centre with police shield, are confronted by US Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol on January 6 2021

Proud Boy who smashed Capitol window gets 10 years before declaring ‘Trump won’

French President Emmanuel Macron listens to teachers during a visit to a vocational school in Orange, southeastern France, on Friday

French schools will be ‘intractable’ in enforcing ban on robes worn by Muslims

A woman’s umbrella is blown at the seaside as Typhoon Saola hits Hong Kong

Hong Kong and other parts of China grind to near halt as typhoon passes

Squatters stand on a rooftop overlooking the scene of one of South Africa’s deadliest inner-city fires in Johannesburg

Death toll from Johannesburg fire rises to 76

An officer pointing his gun at Ta’Kiya Young moments before shooting her through the windshield

Authorities release video showing deadly police shooting of pregnant black woman

Sir Michael's cause of death has been revealed

Sir Michael Parkinson's cause of death revealed after legendary broadcaster passed away aged 88

Charles was disappointed that Harry was a boy, Diana claimed

Unheard Princess Diana tapes reveal her claim that Charles was disappointed when Harry was born as he 'wanted a girl'

Alpacas on a farm

Man jailed for using pandemic cash to buy alpaca farm

Escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante

‘Extremely dangerous’ murderer still at large after prison escape

Mahek Bukhari will be jailed for the murder of two young men.

TikTok star Mahek Bukhari blows kiss to dad as she is jailed for life alongside mum for murder of two men in car chase

A Nasa spacecraft around the moon has found the likely crash site of Russia’s lost lunar lander

Nasa craft around moon spots likely crash site of Russia’s lost lunar lander

Two tourists from Morocco have been shot dead after straying into Algerian waters (Left: Stock image Right: Survivor Mohamed Kissi)

Two jet-skiing tourists holidaying in Morocco shot dead after straying into Algerian waters

Schools need remedial work after fears of a concrete collapse

School concrete collapse fears explained: When will I know if my child's class is affected by and what is RAAC?

Wildfire in Greece

Greek firefighters rescue 25 migrants trapped in forest as wildfire approaches

Thaksin Shinawatra

Thai king reduces prison term of ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra to single year

Michael McCaul

US committee chair calls Russia-China alliance ‘biggest threat since war’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Thunderstorms are on the way on Friday

Thunderstorm warning as torrential rain to hit UK ahead of weekend of sunshine - making it hotter than Portugal
Hampton Court Palace revealed a loophole on paying the charge.

Hampton Court Palace reveals Ulez loophole to help drivers avoid £12.50 charge when visiting
Storm damage

Residents return to find towns devastated after Tropical Storm Idalia

Sweden Nobel

Nobel Foundation reverses ban on Russia, Belarus, Iran and far-right leader

Japanese cabinet secretary

Japan sanctions three groups and four individuals for supporting North Korea

The girl was rape in Gibraltar, police say

British girl 'raped ten times' in Gibraltar as police arrest 25-year-old Spanish care worker
Russia Ukraine War

Russia reports more drone attacks as images show destroyed aircraft

Rescuers revealed the heart-stopping moment they found the debris.

OceanGate rescuers reveal devastating moment they realised Titan sub crew were dead after finding debris field
A new Titanic expedition is planned

New Titanic sub expedition put together just weeks after OceanGate disaster as US government rushes to block it
Nick Gibb said he would be happy to see his young relatives go to school if the ceilings are propped up properly

Fury after minister says he'd let kids sit under propped-up classroom ceilings despite fears of concrete collapse

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has claimed that he had no support for his mental health after his army tour in Afghanistan - despite saying in a 2017 interview that Prince William had encouraged him to get therapy upon his return.

Prince Harry claims he had no mental health support after Afghan tour despite once saying William suggested therapy
The Duke of Sussex opened up in the new docuseries.

Harry reveals he was left 'lying in foetal position' after Afghanistan tour as it triggered 'trauma' about Diana's death
Meghan Markle played Rachel Zane in Suits

Royal Family asked Suits creator to 'rewrite script' so Meghan Markle did not have to say 'sensitive' word

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tom Swabrick

'Is it not completely mental?': Tom Swarbrick astonished as schools shut due to crumble-risk concrete before new term
James on school concrete

A 'decent government' would have acted in lockdown over unsafe concrete school buildings, states James O'Brien
Andy Burnham on ticket office closures

'U-turn' required to halt rail ticket office closures, demands Greater Manchester Mayor

Caroline Flack's mother speaks to Sangita Myska

Caroline Flack's mum 'begged' Met Chief for truth regarding daughter's suicide

Lucy Letby statutory public inquiry

Lucy Letby statutory inquiry must put families at the centre and finally give them answers

Caller brands Grant Shapps appointment 'deeply offensive'.

'It is deeply offensive': Soldier expresses his discomfort at Grant Shapps appointment to Defence Secetary
'How have we ended up with a snake oil salesman as Defence Secretary?' James O'Brien asks

'How have we ended up with a snake oil salesman as Defence Secretary?' James O'Brien asks

Iain Duncan Smith on trade with China.

'We are a country that believes in the rule of law': Sir Iain Duncan Smith gives his views on trade with China
James O'Brien blasts Foreign Secretary James Clevery's visit to China.

'He's there with a begging bowl': James O'Brien on James Cleverly's 'inevitable' visit to China
'A heck of a charge': Sangita Myska questions Sadiq Khan's suggestion that Tories are sacrificing public health for votes

'A heck of a charge': Sangita Myska questions Mayor's suggestion that Tories are sacrificing public health for votes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit