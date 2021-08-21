Shocking footage shows Jewish man knocked unconcious in alleged racist attack

21 August 2021, 10:33 | Updated: 21 August 2021, 10:35

Footage on social media shows a man in Orthodox Jewish dress get attacked
Footage on social media shows a man in Orthodox Jewish dress get attacked. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Shocking footage shows the moment a Jewish man was knocked unconscious in a "vicious" alleged racist attack.

Social media footage shows a man in Orthodox Jewish dress being punched by a passer-by in North London.

The 64-year-old was taken to hospital with a broken ankle and head injuries, Jewish neighbourhood watch group Shomrim said.

Police have begun an investigation after the footage was posted to the group's Twitter page.

Shomrim wrote on Twitter: "Shocking footage of a vicious #Racist attack, the unconscious victim, was rushed to hospital with broken foot/ankle & nasty head injuries.

"@MPSHackney specialist #HateCrime officers are keen to speak to this male."

The Metropolitan Police said: "On Friday August 20 police received a third party report of an assault that occurred on Stamford Hill at approximately 8.30pm on Wednesday August 18.

"Officers have spoken with the 64 year-old victim and inquiries remain ongoing.

"There have been no arrests."

Anyone with information about the incident can call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 4492/20Aug.

Earlier in August, it was revealed more than 1,000 anti-Jewish hate incidents were recorded in the UK - a 49% rise on the first half of 2020.

The highest total ever logged for the first half of a year by the Community Security Trust, it came amid a rise of antisemitism during the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza earlier this year.

