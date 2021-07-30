Shocking moment builder causes £425k damage to new flats after 'not being paid'

By Fiona Jones

This is the shocking moment a builder caused half a million Euros worth of damage to a new block of flats after claims he had not been paid.

The footage shows the balconies on the new complex of apartments being torn down by the building contractor in the German city of Blumberg in the Black Forest.

After this he turned on some of the garages which were storing gas bottles, causing the police to cordon in the event of damage.

A local police force spokesperson said that the 47 year old contractor stated he did this out of "frustration" due to "unjustly withheld payments."

The man is reportedly a subcontractor of the developer, and claimed to the police that he is owed five million euros in outstanding debts.

Local reports say the man hired the excavator simply for his protest campaign and only stopped when the hydraulic hose allegedly broke.

After the destruction, the man got in his car and drove away, but soon turned himself in to the police. 

