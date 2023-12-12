Shocking moment thief rams car owner into a brick wall while making getaway

Warning: Distressing video

The car owner opens the door before he is rammed into the brick wall. Picture: Twitter

By Asher McShane

Shocking CCTV footage has captured the moment a car thief rammed the vehicle’s owner into a brick wall while making a getaway.

The dramatic video shows the thief driving off in a car while the owner runs towards it, opening the door in a bid to stop them.

But the thief reverses with the door open, trapping the car owner between the open door and reversing him into a brick wall.

This is what we have to put up with in Ireland pic.twitter.com/pCfxRK1NYT — Eoghan MacDonnchadha (@EoghanMacDonnc1) December 9, 2023

The victim clearly in pain manages to rush back into the house clutching an injured arm.

According to reports the incident took place in Doncaster at about 7pm on December 6.

A comment from South Yorkshire police was not immediately available.