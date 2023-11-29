Shocking moment London Ambulance Service paramedic pushed out of ambulance by patient

The paramedic rolls on the ground in pain after being pushed out of the ambulance. Picture: London Ambulance Service

By Asher McShane

This is the shocking moment a paramedic was pushed out of an ambulance in a street in London.

The video, published by the London Ambulance Service, shows the medic being shoved painfully to the ground by a patient he was treating.

The incident happened outside the Chelsea and Westminster hospital earlier this year.

The male patient was arrested and later convicted after verbally abusing the ambulance crew, and using homophobic language.

The paramedic, 30, said: “It was very painful - so much so I thought I had broken my arm at first. There was such a sharp pain and then numbness.

“I'm glad this went to court because it reminds people this an unacceptable way to treat us and needs to be stopped.

“We come to work to help people, not for this. I always wear a body-worn camera now and I make sure I'm never alone with some patients who I think might be a risk.”

Chief Paramedic Dr John Martin said: “Our ambulance crews and call handlers come to work to help Londoners at times of need.

“It is one of the best jobs in the city but we cannot, and will not, accept violence or physical threat towards them.

“Working with our partners, we will do everything possible to keep them safe, including securing convictions where possible.”