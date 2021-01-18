Show us the US has humanity: Harry Dunn's mother's direct plea to Joe Biden

18 January 2021, 16:33 | Updated: 18 January 2021, 17:01

By Lindsey Alder

The mother of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn has put out a new plea for justice to Joe Biden prior to his inauguration as US president.

On Thursday 27th August 2019, 19-year-old Harry was knocked off his motorbike and killed near US airbase RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire.

The suspect in that crash, Anne Sacoolas, remains in the United States claiming diplomatic immunity - despite being charged with causing his death by dangerous driving.

The US has so far refused to extradite Ms Sacoolas to face court in the UK, but Harry's family are hoping that the change of president could mean a turning point in their campaign.

His mum Charlotte Charles told LBC “Mr Biden seems to be a very decent human being, we don’t have anything to sway us otherwise just yet but I guess time will tell”.

She also renewed her plea to the President-elect with two days until he is officially sworn in at a ceremony in Washington.

She said: “Please engage with us as much as possible. Please show us that the US is not how it’s been painting itself over the past 17 months. She HAS to be sent back to the UK. Don’t be afraid – the US can show that they are in fact humane and do value other people’s lives”

The case has gained media attention across the globe, with diplomatic involvement at the highest levels.

In a recent virtual meeting with Harry’s family, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab promised to raise the case with President Biden as soon as possible.

LBC has also been told by the Dunns' representatives that they have already had positive conversations with Biden's team and they are very hopeful that formal talks about progressing the case forward could happen very soon.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The public should not "blow it now" as over four million people have received the first dose of a Covid vaccine

Over 4m Covid-19 vaccines delivered as Hancock says "don't blow it now"
The fire at a homeless camp that sparked a security alert at the rehearsal for the presidential inauguration (John Koussos/AP)

Capitol locked down during inauguration rehearsal after homeless camp fire
A Marine stands outside the West Wing of the White House, signifying President Donald Trump is in the Oval Office (Evan Vucci/AP)

Oval Office farewell note tradition in doubt as Donald Trump clears his desk
Alexei Navalny

Russian court orders Alexei Navalny to jail for 30 days

Matt Hanock will hold a Downing Street press conference later today

Matt Hancock press conference briefing today: What time is it and what will he say?
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has told his supporters to "take to the streets"

Alexei Navalny tells supporters to 'take to the streets' after he is jailed for 30 days

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Joe Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States

When is Joe Biden's inauguration and will President Trump attend?
Boris Johnson has expressed concern about the new Covid variant

Brazil Covid strain: What is the new variant? Have flights been stopped?
Donald Trump is expected to be impeached for a second time

What does impeachment mean for Donald Trump? What happened in the vote?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sadiq Khan: Too many Londoners are hesitant about receiving a Covid vaccine

Sadiq Khan: Too many Londoners are hesitant about receiving a Covid vaccine
Shadow policing minister lambasts Priti Patel over response to 400,000 wiped police records

Shadow policing minister lambasts Priti Patel over response to 400,000 wiped police records
Carer tells Shelagh he is 'delighted' he was given Covid jab with elderly father

Carer 'delighted' he was given Covid jab with elderly father

The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'We can jab as many vaccines that can come into the system as quickly as possible'
Shadow Health Mental Health Minister will back tougher Covid measures if needed

Shadow Health Mental Health Minister will back tougher Covid measures if needed
The protest is taking place in Central London

'Yes the bulk of the fishing industry voted for Brexit but it's the terms we have to work under now'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London