Show us the US has humanity: Harry Dunn's mother's direct plea to Joe Biden

By Lindsey Alder

The mother of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn has put out a new plea for justice to Joe Biden prior to his inauguration as US president.

On Thursday 27th August 2019, 19-year-old Harry was knocked off his motorbike and killed near US airbase RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire.

The suspect in that crash, Anne Sacoolas, remains in the United States claiming diplomatic immunity - despite being charged with causing his death by dangerous driving.

The US has so far refused to extradite Ms Sacoolas to face court in the UK, but Harry's family are hoping that the change of president could mean a turning point in their campaign.

His mum Charlotte Charles told LBC “Mr Biden seems to be a very decent human being, we don’t have anything to sway us otherwise just yet but I guess time will tell”.

She also renewed her plea to the President-elect with two days until he is officially sworn in at a ceremony in Washington.

She said: “Please engage with us as much as possible. Please show us that the US is not how it’s been painting itself over the past 17 months. She HAS to be sent back to the UK. Don’t be afraid – the US can show that they are in fact humane and do value other people’s lives”

The case has gained media attention across the globe, with diplomatic involvement at the highest levels.

In a recent virtual meeting with Harry’s family, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab promised to raise the case with President Biden as soon as possible.

LBC has also been told by the Dunns' representatives that they have already had positive conversations with Biden's team and they are very hopeful that formal talks about progressing the case forward could happen very soon.