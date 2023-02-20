Sick gawpers jumped fence to 'photograph body being recovered' less than a mile from where Nicola Bulley disappeared

20 February 2023, 15:48 | Updated: 20 February 2023, 16:15

Sick gawpers jumped fence to 'photograph body being recovered' less than a mile from where Nicola Bulley disappeared
Sick gawpers jumped fence to 'photograph body being recovered' less than a mile from where Nicola Bulley disappeared. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Sick members of the public jumped a fence to photograph a body being recovered from the river near where Nicola Bulley disappeared, an ex-police chief has revealed.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Bob Eastwood, former chief superintendent with Lancashire Police, said people "purporting to be the media" had climbed barriers to get a better vantage point of the crime scene.

"Only yesterday there were people purporting to be the media that quite clearly weren't and they were climbing over the fence to take pictures of the body that the police were recovering. This is something else," he continued.

His comments came as the family of the missing mother-of-two said they "had to be strong" following the discovery of a body near where Nicola went missing whilst walking her dog in St Michael's on Wyre on January 27.

It is understood a man and a woman walking their dog discovered the body at around 11.30am before calling police.

It is understood a man and a woman walking their dog discovered the body at around 11.30 before calling police.
It is understood a man and a woman walking their dog discovered the body at around 11.30 before calling police. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Mr Eastwood went on to describe the mother-of-two's disappearance as a "watershed moment" where media coverage of active police investigations was concerned.

Criticising the use of "so-called specialists" as part of the case, the former officer highlighted the extreme level of intrusion and speculation surrounding the active case.

It comes as search expert Peter Faulding, 60, who assisted police alongside his specialist group of divers, pushed back against criticism after voicing various theories following Ms Bulley's disappearance.

Mr Eastwood's comments follow widespread criticism of so-called "TikTok detectives" who had been seen searching the area, with her friends, family and police, all speaking out about their intrusion.

Mr Eastwood said: "I think it's a watershed moment in how policing going forward deals not only with the onslaught of communications and the interest of media organisations, but it's the ones that do not represent media organisations, that purport to be..."

Read more: 'We have to be strong': Nicola Bulley’s family 'brace for worst possible news' after body found

Read more: Nicola Bulley's partner tells of 'agony' after police discover body in search for missing mother-of-two

He added: "The other of course is the use of so-called specialists, who I think in this case imposed themselves on the investigation and Nicola's family, and I'm hoping their consciences are currently in overdrive."

Commenting on specialists linked to the case, Mr Eastwood said their comments on the investigation had "actually fed into a lot of people's obsession".

When asked about the release of personal information - notably Ms Bulley's struggles with alcohol and menopause - by Lancashire Police, Eastwood added: "When I first heard the police had released that, I cringed."

"But I didn't say anything, I didn't put anything out on my own social media because I didn't know the full facts and didn't know why they had taken those steps.

When asked about the release of personal information - notably Ms Bulley's struggles with alcohol and menopause - by Lancashire Police, Mr Eastwood added: "I cringed".
When asked about the release of personal information - notably Ms Bulley's struggles with alcohol and menopause - by Lancashire Police, Mr Eastwood added: "I cringed". Picture: LBC / Alamy

"Some hours later the family gave a press release indicating they were aware the information was to be given out and they'd given the information out because somebody had sold a story to the press and that information was going to be given out as an exclusive.

"Knowing policing as I do, I suspect that they made that decision in order to prevent somebody releasing it in that way. It was unpleasant information to hear but I think in all the circumstances, from what I know and believe, I think the police were right to do so."

He added that the release of such information fuelled stories and created "even more dramas" that police have had to deal with "on a colossal scale" as part of the case.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Turkey-Syria border region struck by 6.4 magnitude earthquake

APTOPIX Israel Politics

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu presses on with legal changes despite protests

Breaking
Lancashire Police have said that they need more time to identify the body that was pulled from the River Wyre on Sunday, and that they cannot say confirm it is missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley.

Body found in river identified as missing mum-of-two Nicola Bulley

Tens of thousands of junior doctors to stage 72-hour strike in March British Medical Association confirms

Junior doctors overwhelmingly vote to stage mass 72-hour strike next month

Brazil Rains Search

Search for survivors after landslides and flooding kill 36 in Brazil

March strikes: All the calendar strike dates you need to know ab

March 2023 strike dates: Who will be striking and when this month?

Gunman Jake Davison unlawfully killed five people, including a child, in the massacre in Plymouth

Gunman given 'licence to kill': Police slammed for Plymouth massacre as coroner rules victims unlawfully killed

Shelagh

Ex-Lancashire policeman slates 'so-called experts' for hindering Nicola Bulley case

February 2023 will see a collection of strikes from core industries in the UK

February 2023 strike dates: Who will be striking and when this month?

Aldi is set to expand its stores in London

Aldi to create 2,400 jobs as it 'almost doubles' London stores targeting empty office blocks for expansion

Police work the scene of a shooting at the Krewe of Bacchus parade

One killed and four hurt in Mardi Gras shooting in New Orleans

Emirates Arms Fair

Russia selling weapons at Abu Dhabi arms fair despite sanctions over Ukraine war

Sadiq Khan alongside a primary school at lunch time

Free school meals in London: How to claim, eligibility and start date

A carnival float depicts Russia’s President Vladimir Putin taking a blood bath during the traditional carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany

In Pictures: Revellers enjoy Carnival street parades across Germany

The incident took place outside Greenwich Islamic Centre

'Football-loving' boy, 8, killed and father and brother injured as motorbike ploughs into them while walking to mosque

Actor Mackenzie Crook's missing sister-in-law Mrs Aldridge ‘may have crossed busy road’ as police urge public to check video doorbells

Office star Mackenzie Crook describes 'bleak' hunt for sister-in-law as police appeal for dashcam' footage

Latest News

See more Latest News

A view of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Eli

Israel promises not to approve additional West Bank outposts

US President Joe Biden, centre, poses with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, right, and Olena Zelenska, left

Biden visits Kyiv and says ‘democracy stands’ in Ukraine ahead of anniversary

Prince Andrew will not be made "homeless or penniless"

King Charles 'vows not to leave Prince Andrew homeless or penniless' amid eviction fears

Angela Merkel

Russian pranksters call Merkel posing as Ukraine’s ex-leader

Joe Biden has met President Zelenskky in a surprise visit to Kyiv

'Putin was dead wrong': Joe Biden makes $500m weapons pledge for Ukraine in surprise trip to Kyiv
Dan Walker said he is 'lucky to be alive' after being hit by a car

TV host Dan Walker ‘glad to be alive’ after being hit by car while cycling

Judges Priya Pillai, left, Zak Yacoob, centre, and Stephen Rapp listen to the first witness of the ‘people’s tribunal’, where prosecutors symbolically put Russian President Vladimir Putin on trial for

‘People’s court’ tries Vladimir Putin for war in Ukraine

Ambulance staff and paramedics on strike

Ambulance strike dates 2023: Everything you need to know

Ambulance staff striking alongside an ambulance

Ambulance strikes: Which trusts are striking today and what areas are affected?

Nicola Bulley walking along the river before she went missing

Nicola Bulley timeline: Latest on body found during search for missing mother-of-two

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien slams conspiracies

James O'Brien slams 'new ecosystem' that offers rewards to 'people spouting gibberish'

Caller says UK needs to give Ukraine what it needs

Caller says the UK ‘should give Ukrainians what they need to finish the job’

Andrew Marr 19/02/23

'Labour has their finger on the pulse', says Andrew Castle as the party lead in polls for the sixth week in a row
Sangita Myska highlights 'Trumpian' tones in Suella Braverman's response to Knowsley riots

Sangita Myska highlights 'Trumpian' tones in Suella Braverman's response to Knowsley riots

Corbyn Frei Article

Caller slams far-left Labour politicians for being ‘delusional’

Barrister says victim blaming has blamed Nicola Bulley case

Barrister says 'victim blaming' has plagued Nicola Bulley case

Gina Davidson

Scottish voters are beginning to look at Labour again

'Ukraine didn't want this war': Keir Starmer reiterates his support for Ukraine

'Ukraine didn't want this war': Keir Starmer reiterates his support for Ukraine

Jonathan 17/02/23

'It's an abdication of his responsibility', says Jonathan Ashworth as Rishi Sunak fails to resolve NHS pay dispute
Dean Dunham asks the Financial Ombudsman what LBC listeners want to know

Dean Dunham asks the Financial Ombudsman what LBC listeners want to know

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit