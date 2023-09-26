Sick leave from work 'at highest level for a decade', with stress behind much of the increase

26 September 2023, 05:23

Sick leave has risen
Sick leave has risen. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The average amount of time workers spend off sick from work is at the highest level in ten years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Staff took an average of 7.8 days off sick from their jobs last year, up from 5.8 in the year before the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a survey.

Minor illnesses were the most common cause of short term absence, with musculoskeletal problems and mental ill health also big factors.

Some 76% of respondents to the survey said they had taken time off because of stress.

More than a third (37%) of organisations said Covid-19 was still a significant cause of short-term absence.

People are taking much more sick leave than before the pandemic
People are taking much more sick leave than before the pandemic. Picture: Alamy

The study was carried out by the Chartered Institute for Professional Development (CIPD) and Simplyhealth, a provider of health cash plans. They analysed sickness absence among 918 organisations, with 6.5 million employees.

The two organisations are calling on businesses to be more supportive about employees' health

Rachel Suff, senior employee wellbeing adviser at the CIPD, said: "External factors like the Covid-19 pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis have had profound impacts on many people's wellbeing.

"It's good to see that slightly more organisations are approaching health and wellbeing through a stand-alone strategy.

"However, we need a more systematic and preventative approach to workplace health.

Professional life coach explains how life coaching can help someone who is off work sick

"This means managing the main risks to people's health from work to prevent stress as well as early intervention to prevent health issues from escalating where possible."

Claudia Nicholls, chief customer officer at Simplyhealth said: "With record numbers of people off sick, employers have a vital role to play in supporting them through workplace health and wellbeing services.

"They can have a positive impact on the economy and ease pressure on the NHS.

"Despite an increasing number of workplace health and wellbeing services being put in place, employees are experiencing increasing mental health issues and the highest rate of sickness absence in a decade.

"However, focusing on fixing sickness alone is unlikely to uncover areas where any significant improvements can be made; companies need to implement preventative health and wellbeing strategies that are supported by the most senior levels of leadership and build line manager skills and confidence to support wellbeing."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Alan Knapp

'Wounded hero of London post office shooting backs armed police standing down over Chris Kaba murder charge'

Storm Agnes is set to hit the UK later this week

Storm Agnes to hit Britain with 80mph gusts and heavy downpours, as Met Office issues 'danger to life' warning

Paul Cattermole died of heart disease

Paul Cattermole’s S Club 7 bandmates urge Brits to learn more about 'silent killer' that claimed the life of their friend
Jill Dando was killed by someone who wanted '5 minutes of notoriety', her brother has said

Jill Dando killer 'wanted five minutes of notoriety' says brother, as he dismisses 'professional hit' speculation

Suella Braverman is taking aim at refugee conventions

Weak rules 'allow 780m people to move country when they want' as Braverman takes aim at 'absurd' asylum system

McCallum died in New York surrounded by his family

The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and NCIS star David McCallum dies aged 90

David McCallum

David McCallum, star of TV series The Man From U.N.C.L.E., dies aged 90

Elijah went into cardiac arrest on Acorn Drive in Belper

Teenager charged with four-month-old boy's murder as mother accused of child cruelty

The furious man unleashed a tirade at a female driver

Shocking moment furious driver bangs on woman's car and calls her 'f***ing s**g' in foul-mouthed road rage rant

Azerbaijan Armenia

Nagorno-Karabakh blast ‘injures more than 200’ as thousands flee to Armenia

Langford has been jailed for nine years

Science teacher abused 15-year-old pupil then wrote to her 17 years later begging her not to help police convict him

Hawaii Wildfire

Lahaina residents begin returning to sites of homes destroyed by deadly wildfire

A new study has estimated the date humans could go extinct.

Outlook for humans appears 'very bleak’ as new study reveals when humanity could be wiped from Earth

Thousands of people are stranded at Gatwick

Dozens of flights at Gatwick face being cancelled after mass delays following air traffic control staff shortages

Exclusive
Ellwood said he got it wrong over his praise for the Taliban

Tory MP Tobias Ellwood admits he 'got it wrong' over Taliban praise but insists he will stand again as MP

Russia Ukraine War

Fleet commander killed in attack on Russian navy headquarters, Ukraine claims

Latest News

See more Latest News

Admiral Viktor Sokolov is among the dead following the attack on Russia's Black Sea Fleet, Ukraine says

Russia's Black Sea Fleet commander among dozens killed in Storm Shadow strike on Crimea

Kosovo Serbia Tension

Kosovo mourns police officer as Serb gunmen remain at large after siege

The bin strikes are set to last two weeks.

Cleaner, greener borough? Foul stinking rubbish piled chest high as bin men walk out in Tower Hamlets in pay dispute
Brand denies the allegations against him

Detectives launch full investigation into 'number of allegations' of sexual assault against Russell Brand
Booking.com

European Commission blocks Booking’s planned acquisition of Etraveli

Michael Schumacher has been subjected to a cruel joke by Spanish F1 pundit

Cruel Michael Schumacher joke made on Spanish TV leads to angry backlash from F1 fans

Rescuers search for bodies of flood victims at the Corniche of the city of Derna

Eight Libyan officials ‘jailed as part of investigation into dams’ collapse’

The black gymnast was passed over for a medal. The official involved said it was an honest mistake

Outpouring of support for black girl ‘overlooked’ for gymnastics medal in Ireland as official body issues ‘unreserved’ apology
AA issues travel warning ahead of Storm Agnes

AA issues travel warning as Storm Agnes set to batter Britain with 80mph winds and 2.5 inches of rain
An ethnic Armenian boy from Nagorno-Karabakh looks on from a car upon arrival in Armenia’s Goris

Thousands of Armenians flee Nagorno-Karabakh after Azerbaijan takes control

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate and William have "closed their minds" to the possibility that a rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be fixed

William and Kate 'closed their minds to mending family rift after being 'hurt and insulted' by Harry and Meghan
"Growing concern" that armed police handing in their weapons could affect security of the Royal Family

'Growing concern' revolt by armed police handing in their weapons could impact security of the Royal Family
Prince Harry turned down the olive branch

Prince Harry rejects offer to spend anniversary of Queen’s death at Balmoral with father King Charles

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sangita Myska and gymnastic story

'If it's not racism, then what is it?': Mother reacts to young black gymnast denied medal

James O'Brien

'I mean this is a novel': James O'Brien hears why this caller blames Labour for HS2 problems
Putin’s strategy is to drag out the war to cripple Ukraine forces and test the West’s staying power, writes Megan Gittoes.

Zelenskyy knows his most important battle for Ukraine’s future is being played out on Capitol Hill, writes Megan Gittoes
Nick and caller Chris

Boris Johnson 'misled' the country over Brexit, declares this adamant Nick Ferrari caller

James O'Brien

James O'Brien takes aim at uninformed 'idiots' criticising Keir Starmer for not wanting to diverge from EU rules
Shelagh and caller Mike

The Conservative Party is now infiltrated by 'UKIP-ers' and 'self-serving individuals' says Shelagh Fogarty caller
JOB on Rishi Sunak Bins

Rishi 'seven-bin' Sunak is lifting bans that 'don't exist', asserts James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak's net zero speech shows he has 'found a target to attack and people to defend', says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Rishi Sunak has found a ‘target to attack’ in net zero 'U-turn' but risks alienating others
JOB

Rishi Sunak's weakening of Net Zero policies is his 'stupidest intervention' to date, asserts James O'Brien
The joint doctors strike on Wednesday is 'a moment in history', Andrew Marr said.

Andrew Marr: First ever joint doctors' strikes are an ‘immensely worrying’ moment in history that will cause ‘real harm’

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit