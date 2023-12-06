Silent night?: Christmas crackers to lose their 'crack' in bid to help the environment

6 December 2023, 19:55

Alliance National say the crackers will still make a sound from "the audible crack of cardboard".
Alliance National say the crackers will still make a sound from "the audible crack of cardboard". Picture: Alamy
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

Christmas dinner may be quieter this year as a major supplier of the festive accessories has removed the 'snap' from their recyclable crackers to make the holiday "a celebration of responsibility".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Alliance National, one of Britain's largest catering suppliers, has announced it will offer "crackless", environmentally friendly crackers to its customers.

This includes care homes, hotels, pubs and restaurants up and down the country.

The company have removed the silver fulminate strips, which give the festive crackers the traditional bang,

The strips have been used since 1860, but are not recyclable.

Alliance National say the recyclable crackers will instead make a sound from "the audible crack of cardboard".

These environmentally friendly crackers will now come with a note to encourage users to "make some noise", before informing customers that they "have removed the snap from this cracker to ensure it is fully recyclable”.

The note adds the change is "part of our journey to make every Christmas a celebration of responsibility".

Read more: Fire tears through world-famous Christmas Market as tourists forced to evacuate

Read more: Festive faves hit by ‘shrinkflation’ as shoppers show how Christmas treats have declined in size over the years

On their website, they have reassured customers that they are "doing something right for the environment.

The crackers are fully recyclable.
The crackers are fully recyclable. Picture: Alamy

However, it seems that the quieter crackers are not spreading the festive cheer to some users.

Christopher Snowdon, an author and head of lifestyle and economics at the Institute of Economic Affairs, was served the environmentally friendly crackers at a recent lunch, hosted by the Lords and Commons Cigar Club in the House of Lords.

He gave his frosty verdict and said that the crackers were "rubbish" and felt like when "you pull a cracker and they don’t crack and you just think it’s broken".

A spokesman for the House of Lords has confirmed that they will be using the crackers for its banqueting events this Christmas as a "small part" of its commitment to reduce waste.

Customers can buy 50 crackers for under £50 and include paper Christmas tree decorations.

However, there are no paper hats or jokes.

High-street chains, such as John Lewis, are still selling traditional crackers with the festive snap but advise users to remove the silver fulminate strips from their crackers before recycling them.

If left inside the crackers, it can be difficult to dispose of sustainably.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Obit Juanita Castro

Juanita Castro, anti-communist sister of Fidel and Raul, dies aged 90

Breaking
Breaking News

‘Multiple victims’ reported in Las Vegas campus shooting as police say suspect dead

Disgraced ex-Spanish FA boss Luis Rubiales

Former Spanish FA chairman Luis Rubiales accused of 'inappropriately touching' England players

British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco writes down £25bn as it moves away from cigarettes

McDonald’s

McDonald’s to open 10,000 new restaurants over the next four years

Guede is being investigated on charges of personal injury, ill-treatment and violence.

Meredith Kercher killer Rudy Guede charged with beating up his ex-girlfriend

Exclusive
Robert Jenrick has resigned as immigration minister.

Robert Jenrick quits as immigration minister over new Rwanda bill, Home Office minister tells LBC

Zimabbwe Jobs Fair Stampede

Chaos at jobs fair in Zimbabwe underscores desperation for work

Saudi Arabia Russia Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Saudi Arabia and UAE

Boris Johnson gives evidence at the Covid-19 Inquiry

Apologies, missing messages and describing Covid as bulls**t: What we learned from Boris Johnson's Inquiry evidence

A man will appear in Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with attempted murder.

Man charged with attempted murder after heavily pregnant woman, 29, stabbed in Aberfan

James Cleverly has said the bill will not be compatible with the ECHR.

James Cleverly says new Rwanda bill 'not compatible' with ECHR - as Sunak's emergency legislation published

.

Teen killer jailed for life after stabbing 18-year-old 'peacemaker' to death

.In response to the verdict, Roggero said it "a victory for criminality and delinquency".

'A victory for criminality': Italian jeweller who shot dead two robbers given 'shameful' 17-year prison sentence

Footage showed the fire engulf two market stalls.

Fire tears through world-famous Christmas Market as tourists forced to evacuate

Suella Braverman said the Tories face 'electoral oblivion'

Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman claims Tories face 'electoral oblivion' unless Rwanda flights go ahead

Latest News

See more Latest News

Norman Lear

Influential US TV producer Norman Lear dies aged 101

Campaigners had been calling for a "Hillsborough Law", also known as the Public Authority (Accountability) bill to create a legal duty of candour on public authorities.

Charter signed by Government vowing never to repeat injustices of Hillsborough disaster - but new law is rejected
Specialists have revealed the tree's cuttings have shown positive signs of life.

‘New future’ on the cards for Sycamore Gap Tree as specialists reveal ‘positive signs of life’ after felling
Extradited suspect

UK financier wanted over tax fraud extradited to Denmark from UAE

Shootings in Texas

Suspect held after six killed and three injured in series of attacks in Texas

Naval vessel

Eight US air force crew lost in Osprey crash in Japan identified

Forensic specialists were seen in the area looking for clues on Friday night.

Woman dies in 'industrial incident' at Co-op funeral parlour as probe launched

Lianne Gordon, 42, was shot and killed

Pictured: Mum-of-two shot dead 'in front of her daughter' in east London in ‘case of mistaken identity’
Lauren Erikson Van Wart, 44, who was killed by a shark 'in front of her husband' on the first day of her honeymoon in The Bahamas

Pictured: Newlywed US editor killed by a shark in front of her husband on the first day of their honeymoon
Cop28

Cop28 climate talks face roadblocks following first day of rapid action

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The King and Queen were joined by William and Kate for the Diplomatic Reception.

Business as usual: Royal family puts on united front at diplomatic reception in first joint appearance amid race row
Everything the High Court has heard so far in Harry's legal fight against the Home Office.

Why is Prince Harry challenging the UK government in court? Everything we know so far

Meghan's 'secret support for Charles' amid royal 'racism row'

Meghan's secret sign of support for Charles as senior royals prepare to meet for the first time since racism row erupted

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit