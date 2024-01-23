Ex-Cabinet minister Simon Clarke calls on Tories to oust Sunak or face electoral 'massacre'

23 January 2024, 22:04 | Updated: 23 January 2024, 22:50

Sir Simon Clarke was Number 2 at the Treasury when Rishi Sunak was Chancellor
Sir Simon Clarke was Number 2 at the Treasury when Rishi Sunak was Chancellor. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The Conservatives must oust Rishi Sunak and appoint a new lead if they are to avoid electoral "massacre", a former Cabinet minister and Tory MP has warned.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir Simon Clarke, who worked under Mr Sunak when he was Chancellor, has warned the Tories face "extinction" in this year's general election.

It comes after a new poll suggested Sir Keir Starmer's Labour Party will storm to victory at the election, landing a 120-seat majority.

A new poll has since revealed the Tories may fare better at the election with a new leader, prompting Clarke to call for the prime minister's head.

Clarke's call for Sunak to go has not landed well with some Tories, including David Davis, who labelled it "silly".

"The Party and the country are sick and tired of MPs putting their own leadership ambitions ahead of the UK's best interests," he wrote on X this evening.

Meanwhile, a senior Tory spokesperson said: “This is a self-indulgent attempt to undermine the government at a critical moment for the country.

“He may claim to be helping the party but the only person he is doing any favours for is Sir Keir Starmer.”

Sunak is facing calls to step aside
Sunak is facing calls to step aside. Picture: Getty

Clarke, a former Cabinet minister, wrote in The Telegraph this evening that it was time to "strip away illusion" and "stop tolerating any indulgence of it".

"Our country, with all the challenges we face, is on the brink of being run by Keir Starmer’s Labour for a decade or more," he said.

Read More: 'We have a plan': Grant Shapps dismisses poll suggesting Tories face 1997-style electoral wipeout

Read More: Conservatives on the brink: Poll predicts 1997-style electoral wipeout, granting Labour a 120-seat majority

Last week's YouGov poll involving 14,000 respondents indicates that Rishi Sunak's Tories might retain as few as 169 seats, allowing Sir Keir Starmer's Labour to assume power with 385 seats.

The seat-by-seat polls suggests that every red wall seat won from Labour by Boris Johnson in 2019 would be lost, while the chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, would be one of eleven cabinet ministers to lose their seats.

Former Cabinet minister Simon Clarke
Former Cabinet minister Simon Clarke. Picture: Alamy

Despite not winning any seats, the polling implies that Reform UK's support would be the decisive factor in 96 Tory losses.

The SNP would also experience setbacks.

The research was commissioned by a group of Tory donors from the Conservative Britain Alliance and backed by the former Brexit minister Lord Frost.

He claimed that the only way to avoid the likely defeat was “to be as tough as it takes on immigration”.

Concerns within the Conservative Party regarding their electoral prospects under Mr Sunak are likely to intensify.

Simon Clarke, a former Cabinet minister under Liz Truss, expressed that the outcome would be a "disaster."

"The time for half measures is over," he wrote on social media. "We either deliver on small boats or we will be destroyed."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

UK and US launch third round of strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen

Antonio Guterres, secretary-general of the United Nations, speaks on Tuesday at the United Nations headquarters

Israel’s rejection of two-state solution threatens global peace, UN chief says

The Netflix logo

Netflix subscriber growth surges as service unwraps best holiday season results

The British military is too small, the army chief will warn

British public will be called up to fight if UK goes to war because ‘military is too small’, Army chief warns

Benjamin Netanyahu previously rejected calls for a two-state solution

Benjamin Netanyahu is 'making Gaza war worse' by 'avoiding' two-state solution, former Israeli PM tells LBC

Police in Joliet after multiple people were shot and killed over two days at three locations in the Chicago suburbs

Man suspected of killing eight people ‘related to most of the victims’

The scene of the fire

Man surprises inquiry by confessing: I started deadly fire to cover up murder

Ever since the UK started naming storms, this is only the second time the letter J has been reached since 2015.

From Agnes to Joceyln...: Why has the UK been battered by so many storms in 2023/24 and why are they named?

People shout slogans during a protest against Sweden’s Nato membership called by Turkish Vatan, or Patriotic Party, in Istanbul on Tuesday

Turkey’s parliament approves Sweden’s Nato membership

Warmer weather will return, the Met Office has said

Exact date storms to end as Met Office predicts return of sunshine and warmer weather

Michelle Troconis appears in court on Monday

‘Gone Mom’ prosecutors show off items they say link defendant to disappearance

The St Pancras International piano has been sealed off by station staff

St Pancras piano 'sealed off' after clash between pianist and Chinese tourists who demanded their faces were hidden

Rapper YFN Lucci

YFN Lucci pleads guilty to gang charge after reaching deal with prosecutors

Mr Janin told the inquest that Mia asked if she should change schools after coming home on March 11.

Schoolboys tormented girl, 14, nicknaming friend group 'Suicide Squad' in months leading to her death, inquest hears

Rescuers search in rubble after the earthquake

Three dead and more than 100 homes damaged in earthquake in western China

The Only Fans model underwent the operation because she "wanted to feel good and better about herself" as she hated the way her breasts looked.

'Petrified and traumatised' model left with necrosis after flying to Turkey for £3,000 breast surgery

Latest News

See more Latest News

APTOPIX Shootings Illinois

Suspect in killing of eight in suburban Chicago fatally shot himself, police say

People stand at the site of a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine

Seven dead and dozens wounded in Russian missile attacks on Kyiv and Kharkiv

The four people found dead in a house in Norwich have been named

Police ignored father's 999 plea for help before he was found dead at Norwich home with daughters and sister-in-law
Science educator Bill Nye, looks at the 'Doomsday Clock,' shortly before the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists announces the latest decision on the 'Doomsday Clock' minute hand.

Doomsday Clock remains at 90 seconds to midnight for second year in a row - with experts citing war and climate crisis
Barnaby Webber's family spoke out in court ahead of his killer's sentencing

'Your evil actions caused damage that will never be repaired': Barnaby Webber's father condemns Nottingham triple killer
The four people found dead in a house in Norwich have been named

Four people found dead in Norwich house named, as watchdog to investigate after police didn't respond to 999 call
Wrestler Carmella leaps at Bianca Belair during the WWE Monday Night Raw event in March 2023

WWE’s Raw moving to Netflix in major deal worth nearly £4 billion

Pensioner Ian Mackeller was arrested in Dubai after making a noise complaint

Grandfather faces jail in Dubai 'after making noise complaint to rowdy neighbours over NYE party'
AC Milan's goalkeeper Mike Maignan

Italian football side Udinese ordered to play one match without fans after goalkeeper Mike Maignan racially abused
Frank Farian created groups Boney M (left) and Milli Vanilli (right).

Boney M founder Frank Farian dies aged 82 at Miami home

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla has told King Charles to 'take it easy'

'Take it easy', Queen Camilla tells 'workaholic' King Charles ahead of prostate op - after monarch's 516 jobs in 2023
Fergie has said she is 'in good spirits' following the diagnosis.

‘A shock but I’m in good spirits’: Sarah Ferguson thanks well-wishers as she breaks silence after cancer diagnosis
Fergie is said to be 'in good spirits' following the diagnosis.

Sarah Ferguson ‘resilient and in good spirits’ after skin cancer diagnosis despite initial ‘shock and blow’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit