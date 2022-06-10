Breaking News

Five arrested over football fan's murder seven years after attack

10 June 2022, 09:21 | Updated: 10 June 2022, 10:13

Simon Dobbin died after an altercation with other football fans
Simon Dobbin died after an altercation with other football fans. Picture: Alamy/Family photo

By Will Taylor

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering football fan Simon Dobbin, who was left unable to walk or talk for five years before dying.

The Cambridge United fan was attacked as he walked to a railway station after a match against Southend United in 2015.

Mr Dobbin was left with permanent brain damage and died at his home in Mildenhall, Suffolk, in October 2020, aged 48.

Essex Police said medical tests showed a direct link between his death and his injuries.

Five men, aged 27, 30, 34, 39 and 45, were arrested at addresses throughout south Essex on Friday morning and have been held in custody for questioning.

Mr Dobbin died five years after he was attacked
Mr Dobbin died five years after he was attacked. Picture: Essex Police

Detective Superintendent Stephen Jennings, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate: "We are also speaking to a number of people who we are considering as witnesses in order to gather their accounts.

"Simon's wife, Nicole, and their daughter, Emily, have been kept updated on our progress every step of the way.

"Simon was a completely innocent party in the disorder that took place that day and his family have been through an unimaginable time.

Police set up a cordon after a clash between Mr Dobbin and Southend fans
Police set up a cordon after a clash between Mr Dobbin and Southend fans. Picture: Alamy

"The injuries Simon sustained that day did not just change his life, they also changed the lives of Nicole and Emily.

"As a team, we will do everything we possibly can to secure justice for Nicole, Emily and Simon's wider family and friends."

Mr Dobbin was a father of three who had served in the RAF.

Previously, 13 people were convicted and sentenced in connection with the incident on 21 March 2015.

Updates to follow

