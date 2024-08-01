Simone Biles wins sixth Olympic gold medal in Paris 2024 women’s all-around gymnastics final

1 August 2024, 19:33 | Updated: 1 August 2024, 19:47

Gold medalist Simone Biles of Team United States celebrates winning the gold medal after competing in the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final
Gold medalist Simone Biles of Team United States celebrates winning the gold medal after competing in the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Simone Biles has made history, winning her sixth Olympic gold medal and her second in Paris.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The legendary US gymnast won her second Olympic all-around crown and sixth Olympic gold medal in today's women's all-around final.

Biles saw off competition from her teammate and previous Olympic all-around champion Sunisa Lee to win gold, her second of the competition so far.

With a points total of 59.131, Biles beat Rebeca Andrade in second and Sunisa Lee in third.

This came just one day after Biles and her USA teammates won gold in the all-around teams finals.

Speaking after her win, the gymnastics icon revealed the positive impact therapy had on her ahead of the Paris games.

“At the beginning of the day, I started off with therapy this morning so that was super exciting. And then I told her I was feeling calm and ready,” Biles told reporters in Paris.

“And that’s kind of exactly what happened.”

“After I finished vault, I was relieved. I was like: ‘Wooo, because please, no flashbacks or anything,’” Biles added.

“But I did feel a lot of relief. And as soon as I landed vault, I was like: ‘Oh, yeah, I’m definitely [okay], we’re gonna do this.’”

