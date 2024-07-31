Team GB swimmer has Olympic dreams shattered after disqualification over obscure rule break in 200m backstroke heat

31 July 2024, 17:57

Team GB swimmer Luke Greenbank had his Olympic dreams shattered after he was disqualified from the 200m backstroke
Team GB swimmer Luke Greenbank had his Olympic dreams shattered after he was disqualified from the 200m backstroke. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Team GB swimmer Luke Greenbank had his Olympic dreams shattered after he was disqualified from the 200m backstroke despite finishing first in his heat.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 26-year-old thought he had progressed to the semi-final at the Paris 2024 games but was disqualified for travelling too far underwater at the start of the race.

The Team GB athlete comfortably won his Wednesday morning heat as he beat Hungarian favourite Hubert Kos by more than a second in the French capital's La Defense Arena.

However, the two-time Olympic medalist’s mistake was revealed as footage showed his head had not broken the surface of the water before the 15-metre mark.

Greenbank was unable to contain his emotions as he slumped to the floor after seeing his error on the TV screen inside the arena.

The 26-year-old was disqualified for travelling too far underwater at the start of the race
The 26-year-old was disqualified for travelling too far underwater at the start of the race. Picture: Alamy

The swimmer said he was “absolutely gutted” after his disqualification, adding “it's really annoying, I feel like I'm on good form”.

The full rule - introduced in 1988 - states: “Some part of the swimmer must break the surface of the water throughout the race.

“It is permissible for the swimmer to be completely submerged during the turn, at the finish and for a distance of not more than 15 metres after the start and each turn.

“By that point the head must have broken the surface.”

Footage showed Greenbank's head had not broken the surface of the water before the 15-metre mark
Footage showed Greenbank's head had not broken the surface of the water before the 15-metre mark. Picture: Alamy

Greenbank’s team-mate Ollie Morgan had no such trouble as he progressed into the semi-finals.

The 26-year-old was looking for his third Olympic medal after claiming bronze in the same event at Tokyo 2020 before winning silver in the 4x100m medley days later.

This disappointment came on a day of triumphs for Team GB with Alex Yee winning gold in the men’s triathlon following a remarkable sprint finish moments before the women's quadruple sculls rowing team also tasted glory.

Alex Yee's gold in the triathlon kicked off a triumphant day for Team GB
Alex Yee's gold in the triathlon kicked off a triumphant day for Team GB. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile Kieran Reilly won silver in the men’s BMX freestyle final, Beth Potter clinched bronze in the women’s triathlon while Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson also came in third in the women’s 10m synchronised diving final.

The fruitful day, being described as “Wonderful Wednesday” has brought Britain's medals tally to 17 - with six golds, six silvers and five bronzes.

Team GB are now fifth in the medal table behind China, Australia, Japan, and France.

