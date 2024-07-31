Wednesday's winners! Team GB bag two Olympic golds in 15 minutes as Britain edges up to fourth in medal table

31 July 2024, 13:36 | Updated: 31 July 2024, 13:52

Alex Yee won the men's triathlon and the women's quadruple sculls also claimed gold
Alex Yee won the men's triathlon and the women's quadruple sculls also claimed gold. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Team GB athletes have won two Olympic golds on Wednesday, as the UK rose to fourth in the medal table.

Alex Yee, a 26-year-old Londoner, won the men's triathlon in a stunning comeback finish, while the women's quadruple sculls team also finished first only a few minutes later

With six gold medals as of midday on Wednesday, the UK is now fourth in the table behind China, Japan and the hosts France.

Yee, from Lewisham in south-east London, produced a stunning finish to emulate Alistair Brownlee as Britain's second Olympic triathlon champion.

He went into the delayed race as the favourite but looked to have been beaten into silver by his big rival Hayden Wilde from New Zealand, who had a 14-second lead going into the final lap of the 10 kilometre run.

Alex Yee
Alex Yee. Picture: Getty

But Yee, who claimed silver in Tokyo, had kept enough in his legs and surged past Wilde in the final stages to cross the finish line first on the Pont Alexandre III.

The men's race had been due to take place on Tuesday but was cancelled at only a few hours' notice after water quality in the Seine was still deemed not up to scratch.

Lauren Henry of Great Britain, Hannah Scott of Great Britain, Lola Anderson of Great Britain, Georgina Brayshaw of Great Britain won the gold medal in the Women's Quadruple Sculls
Lauren Henry of Great Britain, Hannah Scott of Great Britain, Lola Anderson of Great Britain, Georgina Brayshaw of Great Britain won the gold medal in the Women's Quadruple Sculls. Picture: Getty

Around 15 minutes after Yee claimed gold, Great Britain's women's quadruple sculls crew - featuring Hannah Scott, Lola Anderson, Georgie Brayshaw, and Lauren Henry - won their race in dramatic fashion, surging past the Netherlands.

Earlier on Wednesday, Beth Potter won bronze in the women's individual triathlon and Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson also came third in the women's synchronised 10m platform dive.

Beth Potter won bronze
Beth Potter won bronze. Picture: Getty

Fred Sirieix was among an emotional crowd of Team GB supporters as he celebrated his daughter's bronze medal in the women's synchronised 10m platform dive.

The First Dates star, 52, cheered with both hands in the air as Spendolini-Sirieix and Toulson secured third place at the Aquatics Centre.

Toulson's partner - Great British diver Jack Laugher - was in tears in the stands as it became clear that the pair had sealed a spot on the podium.

