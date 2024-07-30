Tom Swarbrick 4pm - 7pm
Team GB secures third gold medal of Paris Olympics as Nathan Hales sets record in trap shooting final
30 July 2024, 16:50 | Updated: 30 July 2024, 16:58
Nathan Hales has won Team GB's third gold medal at the Paris Olympics in the men's trap shooting final.
The 28-year-old claimed a new Olympic record of 48 out of 50 to beat Chinese silver medallist Qi Ying by four shots.
The previous record was 43 out of 50, which was set by Czech star David Kostelecky.
Hales had earlier booked his place in the six-strong final in second place.
Only three people remained with 15 targets left, guaranteeing him a medal alongside Qi Ying and Guatemala's Jean Pierre Brol Cardenas.
Hales was seen punching the air and proudly holding up the Union Jack as he celebrated his win.
He later got emotional as he picked up his medal, wiping away tears.
The 28-year-old is the first shooting gold medallist for Team GB since Peter Wilson in 2012.
He has joined mountain biker Tom Pidcock and the equestrian team in winning gold in Paris.
Ros Canter, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen took the first gold after successfully defended their titles in eventing on Monday.
Pidcock, 24, then took gold in the men's mountain bike cross country.