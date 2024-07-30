Team GB secures third gold medal of Paris Olympics as Nathan Hales sets record in trap shooting final

30 July 2024, 16:50 | Updated: 30 July 2024, 16:58

Nathan Hales secured Team GB's third gold medal
Nathan Hales secured Team GB's third gold medal. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Nathan Hales has won Team GB's third gold medal at the Paris Olympics in the men's trap shooting final.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 28-year-old claimed a new Olympic record of 48 out of 50 to beat Chinese silver medallist Qi Ying by four shots.

The previous record was 43 out of 50, which was set by Czech star David Kostelecky.

Hales had earlier booked his place in the six-strong final in second place.

Only three people remained with 15 targets left, guaranteeing him a medal alongside Qi Ying and Guatemala's Jean Pierre Brol Cardenas.

Read more: Sacked Olympic commentator breaks silence over 'sexist' remarks made about Australian female swimming team

Read more: Men’s Olympic triathlon postponed due to concerns over polluted Paris’ Seine River

Nathan Hales celebrates after taking gold medal
Nathan Hales celebrates after taking gold medal. Picture: Getty

Hales was seen punching the air and proudly holding up the Union Jack as he celebrated his win.

He later got emotional as he picked up his medal, wiping away tears.

The 28-year-old is the first shooting gold medallist for Team GB since Peter Wilson in 2012.

He has joined mountain biker Tom Pidcock and the equestrian team in winning gold in Paris.

Ros Canter, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen took the first gold after successfully defended their titles in eventing on Monday.

Pidcock, 24, then took gold in the men's mountain bike cross country.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Erica Ash arrives at the premiere of We Have a Ghost in Los Angeles in 2023

Actress and comedian Erica Ash dies aged 46

Meta’s logo is seen on a sign at the company’s headquarters in Menlo Park, California

Meta agrees to 1.4 billion dollar settlement in lawsuit over facial recognition

A stray dog at a protest in Ankara

Turkish assembly clears way for ‘massacre law’ to round up stray dogs

Right-wing Israelis, one holding a Palestinian scarf, at a protest outside of the initial hearing in military court for nine Israeli soldiers over what a defence lawyer said were allegations of sexual

‘Sexual abuse’ probe fuels tension between Israeli military and hard-liners

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is seen carrying a floral tribute (centre) near the scene in Hart Street, Southport

Keir Starmer heckled while paying tribute to Southport stabbing victims

Epsom College

Sister of Epsom College head shot dead by husband is 'trying to forgive him' for killing his wife and daughter

Donald Trump speaking at a campaign rally

Secret Service deputy grilled in Senate over Trump assassination bid

The three girls killed in Southport have been named

Pictured: Girls aged 6, 7, and 9, who were killed in Southport knife rampage

Russian opposition activist and former municipal deputy of the Krasnoselsky district Ilya Yashin gestures, smiling, as he stands in a defendant’s cubicle in a courtroom, prior to a hearing in Moscow

Jailed Kremlin critic moved to unknown location with other dissidents

Microsoft has been hit with another outage

Microsoft hit with another outage just days after global IT meltdown brought flights and businesses to halt

William L Calley Jr at his court martial

William Calley who led US soldiers in infamous My Lai massacre dies age 80

Taylor Swift fans are raising money for the victims of the knife attack

Swifties for Southport: Fans raise more than £100k for knife attack victims and 'send friendship bracelets to hospital'

Joel Verite has been labelled a "true hero"

'True hero' personal trainer rushed in to tackle Southport knifeman and rescue children

Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and former president Donald Trump

Trump says he will ‘probably’ debate with vice president Harris

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner has declared the country is living through the "most acute housing crisis in living history”

Angela Rayner announces radical housing reform with mandatory targets for councils to tackle Tory legacy

Leanne Lucas (l) and Heidi Barlow (r)

Hero dance teachers locked children in toilet to save them from killer as they fight for life after Southport stabbing

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bob Ballard spoke to LBC about his remarks.

Sacked Olympic commentator breaks silence over 'sexist' remarks made about Australian female swimming team
Alice Aguiar has died in the Southport stabbings

First victim of Southport stabbing attack named as 9-year-old Alice Aguiar, as family pays tribute
People leave for work in the morning holding umbrellas

Multiple landslides leave dozens dead and missing in southern India

Ferdinand Marcos Jr with Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin

US agrees £389m military funding for Philippines defence forces

Anjem Choudary

Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary jailed for life after being found guilty of directing terror group
Laura Hunt was found with a crossbow bolt in her chest

Daughter of racing commentator John Hunt found alive with crossbow bolt in chest, before dying with mum and sister
Ian Heddle

'Deplorable' and 'predatory' former footballer jailed after admitting child sexual abuse

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman walking her dog was found unconscious

Final moments of grandmother Anita Rose murdered while walking her dog revealed as police photo and map
Joey Barton has appeared in court on Tuesday

Joey Barton pleads not guilty to malicious communications after 'comparing Eni Aluko to Rose West'
Taliban soldiers celebrating the capture of Kabul

Taliban disavows Afghan missions abroad and says it will not honour passports

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry has said he won't bring Meghan back to the UK because of safety fears

Prince Harry says he 'won't bring' Meghan back to 'dangerous' UK over safety fears

Queen Mary

Queen Mary mowed down by electric scooter during Royal meet and greet with fans in Greenland
The Royal Family plans to purchase two new aircraft with the extra cash.

Royal Family to receive extra £45 million of public money amid soaring Crown Estate profits

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit