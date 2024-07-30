Team GB secures third gold medal of Paris Olympics as Nathan Hales sets record in trap shooting final

Nathan Hales secured Team GB's third gold medal. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Nathan Hales has won Team GB's third gold medal at the Paris Olympics in the men's trap shooting final.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 28-year-old claimed a new Olympic record of 48 out of 50 to beat Chinese silver medallist Qi Ying by four shots.

The previous record was 43 out of 50, which was set by Czech star David Kostelecky.

Hales had earlier booked his place in the six-strong final in second place.

Only three people remained with 15 targets left, guaranteeing him a medal alongside Qi Ying and Guatemala's Jean Pierre Brol Cardenas.

Read more: Sacked Olympic commentator breaks silence over 'sexist' remarks made about Australian female swimming team

Read more: Men’s Olympic triathlon postponed due to concerns over polluted Paris’ Seine River

Nathan Hales celebrates after taking gold medal. Picture: Getty

Hales was seen punching the air and proudly holding up the Union Jack as he celebrated his win.

He later got emotional as he picked up his medal, wiping away tears.

The 28-year-old is the first shooting gold medallist for Team GB since Peter Wilson in 2012.

He has joined mountain biker Tom Pidcock and the equestrian team in winning gold in Paris.

Ros Canter, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen took the first gold after successfully defended their titles in eventing on Monday.

Pidcock, 24, then took gold in the men's mountain bike cross country.