Simply the Best: Mick Jagger and Diana Ross lead star-studded tribute to Tina Turner after her death at 83

25 May 2023, 01:47 | Updated: 25 May 2023, 02:02

The legendary singer, known for hits The Best and Private Dancer has died following a long illness
The legendary singer, known for hits The Best and Private Dancer has died following a long illness. Picture: Alamy / Getty

By Chris Samuel

Mick Jagger and Diana Ross led a star-studded tribute to Tina Turner after the legendary singer's death at 83.

Turner, who is one of rock's most famous and beloved voices, passed away at her home in Switzerland after a long illness.

Her publicist said in statement: "Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock'n Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.

"With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model."

Jagger, who shared a stage with Turner several times throughout their long careers said: "I'm so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner. She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer.

"She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her."

Diana Ross posted a photo of her and Turner together and said she was “shocked” and “saddened" by the news, as she sent her condolences to the singer's loved ones.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell said: "Rest in peace and power, the queen, legend, icon," she said. "There will never be another. Cherish my times with you."

Basketball legend Magic Johnson said Turner was "one of my favourite artists of all time", hailing her as "a legendary queen of rock and roll."

Turner on stage at London's Wembley Stadium in her last ever live performance in the UK.
Turner on stage at London's Wembley Stadium in her last ever live performance in the UK. Picture: Alamy

Born Anna Mae Bullock in Tennessee, the Swiss-American star was known for her energetic on-stage performances and several huge hits including The Best, Proud Mary, Private Dancer and What's Love Got to Do With It.

She won eight competitive Grammy Awards and was honoured with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the St Louis Walk of Fame.

She came to fame in the 1960s performing alongside ex-husband Ike Turner, with whom she recorded rock staple Proud Mary, before a long and successful career which spanned six decades.

Turner is among the highest selling artists of all time with over 100 million records sold worldwide, with certified Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) album sales of 10 million.

Turner performing on British rock/pop programme Ready, Steady, Go! in 1966
Turner performing on British rock/pop programme Ready, Steady, Go! in 1966. Picture: Alamy

The domestic abuse she suffered at Ike's hands was documented in an Oscar-winning Hollywood biopic starring Angela Bassett in 1993 for which Bassett was nominated for an Oscar.

Following Ike's death in 2007 and Tina’s spokesperson at the time was quoted as saying: “Tina is aware that Ike passed away earlier today. She has not had any contact with him in 35 years. No further comment will be made.”

Turner sold over 100 million albums in a career spanning six decades
Turner sold over 100 million albums in a career spanning six decades. Picture: Getty

The story of her tumultuous life is dramatised in a popular West End musical that continues to attract scores of fans.

The show's current home the Aldwych Theatre tweeted: "Rest in peace Tina Turner, Queen of Rock 'n' Roll.

"We are so proud to tell her story on our stage and celebrate such a formidable woman with audiences of all ages.

"Our thoughts are with her family at this time."

Turner had been in ill health in recent years, being diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016 before having a kidney transplant the following year.

