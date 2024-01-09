Sinéad O'Connor's cause of death revealed, six months after legendary Irish singer died in south London

Sinead O'Connor. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kit Heren

Legendary Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor's cause of death has been revealed by a coroner.

O'Connor was found unresponsive at her home in Herne Hill, south London, in July last year.

The coroner confirmed on Tuesday that she died of natural causes.

A spokesperson for Southwark Coroners Court added that "the coroner has therefore ceased their involvement in her death."

O'Connor shot to fame across the world in 1990 with her heartrending cover of Prince's Nothing Compares 2 U.

As well as her vocal talents, O'Connor acquired an iconic status in Ireland over the years by challenging issues of misogyny, abuse and “uncomfortable truths” - particularly in the 1980s and 1990s.

She had struggled with her mental health, saying on the Oprah Winfrey show in 2007 that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder four years earlier.

Her family said at the time: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

Tributes poured in after the news of her death emerged, as politicians, stars and fans shared their memories of the beloved star.

Irish TV presenter Brendan Courtney said the atmosphere in her home country was similar to the mood after Princess Diana died.

Sinead O’Connor fans gather to sing Nothing Compares 2 U in Dublin tribute

"We're very shocked - the outpouring is unbelievable," he told LBC's Nick Ferrari. "It's like we've lost a troubled daughter before we got the opportunity to tell her how much we loved her".

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said: “Really sorry to hear of the passing of Sinéad O’Connor. Her music was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare.”