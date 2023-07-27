Breaking News

Sinead O'Connor found 'unresponsive' at London home, as police say her death is not suspicious

27 July 2023, 11:13 | Updated: 27 July 2023, 11:43

Sinead O'Connor was found unresponsive at home, police have said
Sinead O'Connor was found unresponsive at home, police have said. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Sinead O'Connor, the iconic Irish singer who died on Wednesday, was found "unresponsive" at home, police said, confirming that her death was not being treated as suspicious.

The cause of O'Connor's death, which sparked widespread mourning in Ireland, the UK and across the world, has not been revealed.

In a statement police said: "Police were called at 11:18hrs on Wednesday, 26 July to reports of an unresponsive woman at a residential address in the SE24 area. Officers attended. A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Next of kin have been notified. The death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the Coroner."

The Irish singer is survived by three children. Her son Shane passed away last year aged 17 after leaving hospital to take his own life while on suicide watch in January 2022.

The star had recently moved to her "nice new flat" in London, where she planned to "write new tunes" and hinted at a forthcoming album and a world tour.

Sinead O'Connor performing in concert in London.
Sinead O'Connor performing in concert in London. Picture: Alamy

In her final social media post Sinead tweeted a picture of her late son and wrote: "Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him.”

Confirming the news of Sinead's untimely death, her devastated family issued a statement which read: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

O'Connor was best known for her heartrending cover of Prince's Nothing Compares 2, which shot her to fame across the world in 1990.

She acquired an iconic status in Ireland over the years due to her vocal challenges to issues of misogyny, abuse and “uncomfortable truths” - particularly in the 80s and 90s.

She had struggled with her mental health, saying on the Oprah Winfrey show in 2007 that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder four years earlier.

Sinead O'Connor
Sinead O'Connor. Picture: Alamy

Tributes poured in after the news of her death emerged, as politicians, stars and fans shared their memories of the beloved star.

Irish TV presenter Brendan Courtney said the atmosphere in her home country was similar to the mood after Princess Diana died.

"We're very shocked - the outpouring is unbelievable," he told LBC's Nick Ferrari.

"It's like we've lost a troubled daughter before we got the opportunity to tell her how much we loved her".

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said: "Really sorry to hear of the passing of Sinéad O’Connor. Her music was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare."

Sinead O'Connor
Sinead O'Connor. Picture: Alamy

Irish mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor wrote: “The world has lost an artist with the voice of an angel.

"Ireland has lost an iconic voice and one of our absolute finest, by a long shot. And I have lost a friend. Sinead's music will live on and continue to inspire! Rest In Peace, Sinead you are home with your son I am sure."

