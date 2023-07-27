No medical cause given for Sinead O'Connor's death as police reveal autopsy will 'take weeks'

Sinead O'Connor was found unresponsive at home, police have said. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

No medical cause has been given for the death of Sinead O'Connor and autopsy results will 'take weeks', police have said.

The iconic Irish singer was found "unresponsive" at her home on Wednesday, police said, confirming that her death was not being treated as suspicious.

An autopsy will be carried out but results may not be available for several weeks, London Inner South Coroner's Court said.

A statement read: "The death of Sinead O'Connor in Lambeth was notified to the Coroner on Wednesday 26th July 2023.

"No medical cause of death was given. The Coroner therefore directed an autopsy to be conducted. The results of this may not available for several weeks.

"The decision whether an inquest will be needed will be decided when these results are known and submissions have been heard from the family.

"If an inquest is to be opened, the date of the brief public hearing will be provided on our website."

It comes after police said they were called at 11:18pm on Wednesday to reports of an unresponsive woman at an address in the SE24 area.

"A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene," they added.

"Next of kin have been notified. The death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the Coroner."

The Irish singer is survived by three children. Her son Shane passed away last year aged 17 after leaving hospital to take his own life while on suicide watch in January 2022.

The star had recently moved to her "nice new flat" in London, where she planned to "write new tunes" and hinted at a forthcoming album and a world tour.

Sinead O'Connor performing in concert in London. Picture: Alamy

In her final social media post Sinead tweeted a picture of her late son and wrote: "Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him.”

Confirming the news of Sinead's untimely death, her devastated family issued a statement which read: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

O'Connor was best known for her heartrending cover of Prince's Nothing Compares 2, which shot her to fame across the world in 1990.

She acquired an iconic status in Ireland over the years due to her vocal challenges to issues of misogyny, abuse and “uncomfortable truths” - particularly in the 80s and 90s.

She had struggled with her mental health, saying on the Oprah Winfrey show in 2007 that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder four years earlier.

Tributes poured in after the news of her death emerged, as politicians, stars and fans shared their memories of the beloved star.

Irish TV presenter Brendan Courtney said the atmosphere in her home country was similar to the mood after Princess Diana died.

"We're very shocked - the outpouring is unbelievable," he told LBC's Nick Ferrari.

"It's like we've lost a troubled daughter before we got the opportunity to tell her how much we loved her".

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said: "Really sorry to hear of the passing of Sinéad O’Connor. Her music was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare."

Irish mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor wrote: “The world has lost an artist with the voice of an angel.

"Ireland has lost an iconic voice and one of our absolute finest, by a long shot. And I have lost a friend. Sinead's music will live on and continue to inspire! Rest In Peace, Sinead you are home with your son I am sure."