Sir Andy Murray immortalised at the tennis club where he learned to play with 20ft mural

Tennis star Andy Murray has been immortalised in a new mural. Picture: LBC

By Asher McShane

Sir Andy Murray will be immortalised at the tennis club where he learned to play - in the form of a new 20 foot mural.

It shows the Dunblane legend, who retired from the sport earlier this month, celebrating a winning moment with a characteristic roar and clenched fist.

Sandy Fleming, a coach at the club, told LBC: “It is so instagrammable.

The artwork has been described as a 'stunning tribute to Andy'. Picture: LBC

“It is one of the coolest pieces of art I think I’ve ever seen in Scotland - certainly in Dunblane.

“It’s just really different to anything I’ve seen before. It’s a stunning tribute to Andy.”