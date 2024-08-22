James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Sir Andy Murray immortalised at the tennis club where he learned to play with 20ft mural
22 August 2024, 10:03
Sir Andy Murray will be immortalised at the tennis club where he learned to play - in the form of a new 20 foot mural.
It shows the Dunblane legend, who retired from the sport earlier this month, celebrating a winning moment with a characteristic roar and clenched fist.
Sandy Fleming, a coach at the club, told LBC: “It is so instagrammable.
“It is one of the coolest pieces of art I think I’ve ever seen in Scotland - certainly in Dunblane.
“It’s just really different to anything I’ve seen before. It’s a stunning tribute to Andy.”